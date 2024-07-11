Former Brecon MP pens emotional column after losing seat in Tory wipeout

Emily Price

A former MP has penned a heart rending yet hilarious opinion column in which she describes sobbing into her wine after losing her seat in the Welsh Tory wipeout.

Former Minister for Wales and Brecon and Radnorshire MP, Fay Jones, lost her seat to the Liberal Democrats after holding it for over four years.

Writing for The Evening Standard she described the “gruesome” count on July 4 when her hope faded and the mood shifted until all she could see was “crusty knitted jumpers backslapping gleefully”.

In the end, Ms Jones lost her Brecon seat by 1,400 votes – Reform UK took 6,500.

Describing herself as one of the “251 Conservative victims” of the general election, she recounted how one of the farmers in her rural constituency had told her: “If your campaign was an animal, I’d have shot it.”

Wipeout

The Cardiff born politician joins Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies and former Conservative Welsh Secretaries Stephen Crabb, Simon Hart and Alun Cairns and Rishi Sunak’s former parliamentary aide Craig Williams in losing their seats.

In her op ed, Ms Jones recounted the moment she was out campaigning and was faced with a man shouting from his doorstep: “you’re a f****ing c***”.

She wrote: “I realise I can now, without fear of penalty, go back up there and do exactly the same to him.”

Following several jobs working for MPs, Ms Jones moved to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to join the UK negotiating team in the 2011 Common Agricultural Policy reform.

She then joined the National Farmers Union, spending almost five years working on behalf of UK farmers, including a 3 year posting in the NFU’s Brussels office.

She came home to Wales in 2017 and became involved in Conservative Party politics, eventually standing in the 2019 general election for the first time when she gained her Brecon seat.

Describing the positives of no longer being an elected Member of Parliament, Ms Jones explained how she was sometimes forced to balance her parliamentary credit card out of her own pocket when her aide lost receipts.

Another upside to losing her seat, she wrote, was “no more Liz Truss”.

Ms Jones explained how her next steps included making seven of her staff redundant and disposing of an “enormous number” of Tory campaign leaflets – after that, nothing.

Contemplating what the future could hold, the former Brecon MP said “it’s hard to know where to start.”

Writing for the Standard she said: “What am I qualified for? With 250 other victims furiously emailing recruitment firms, what does the former Minister for Wales have to offer the world?”

Signing off her opinion column she reveals a “very, very tempting” role her husband had found advertised — chief executive of the Falkland Islands government, based 8,000 miles away.

Sharing her opinion column on social media, Ms Jones said: “Very odd to be finding a new role for myself after the best job on earth – but writing for The Evening Standard was an honour. A cathartic one, at that.”

