Former car engine plant could be turned in to a data centre

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Proposals to turn a former car engine factory into a “European-leading data centre” have taken a step forward this month with plans going out for feedback from members of the public.

The plans, which have been put forward by US-based Vantage Data Centres, could see the construction of a new data centre on the site of the former Ford plant about two miles away from Bridgend town centre.

The facility was closed by Ford in September 2020 after about 40 years of production, in a move which was described at the time as a devastating blow for workers.

Development

However, there could now be a new “long-term development” on the site with the potential creation of a new data centre which would be used by large companies to store, process, and manage large amounts of data.

If approved, it could lead to a cluster of 10 centres being built, along with three substations, and a series of roads, paths and parking areas to connect the development. It would be built in three phases.

The proposals read: “Our masterplan proposes a cluster of 10 data centres, built during three phases of construction and located on the footprint of the existing main building.

“To support these, three substations and other electrical and supporting infrastructure are also proposed. A network of landscaping and drainage features will surround the site and run through it.”

High-quality jobs

It added the proposed data centre will lay the foundation for “future prosperity and regional economic regeneration” along with the creation of high-quality jobs during construction and operations.

The company, which already operates data centres in Newport and Cardiff, held feedback events in November and is now asking members of the public to submit their opinions through an online feedback form.

The company says it will be gathering this feedback before the submission of a full planning application to Bridgend County Borough Council expected for early 2025, with the potential construction of the first building starting in 2026 if approval is given.

To take part in the consultation, visit here.

