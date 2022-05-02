Former chief constable of South Wales Police one of the favourites for Met Police boss role

A former chief constable of South Wales Police is considered one of the favourites to take the job of the boss of the Met Police.

Cressida Dick quit as Commissioner of Police in February after Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, withdrew his support.

Matt Jukes who served as chief constable of South Wales Police until November 2020 and is currently Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations in the Met is considered one of the leading candidates for the role.

He has been named by Home Office sources as one of the six in the running for the Met job, which is responsible for policing in London but also counter-terrorism and government protection throughout the UK.

Policing in Wales remains reserved to Westminster, despite the Mayor of London having a great deal of say in who is appointed to the job which has authority across the nations of the UK.

Home Office sources told the Times newspaper that a number of senior officers had been “tapped on the shoulder” to try and ensure that they put in an application for the job.

“It’s not surprising they’ve been trying to get lots of people to apply. They want a decent field as it’s the most senior job in policing,” they said.

“But the way Cress was treated, and the increasingly political nature of that job — it’s fair to say that’s turned a few people off.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has commissioned an inquiry into the handling of the previous Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s resignation.

Cressida Dick quit on February 11 after the Mayor of London expressed his displeasure with her response to widespread public outrage over offensive messages exchanged by a group of officers based at Charing Cross police station.

