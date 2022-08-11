Former Conservative Senedd Member appointed to S4C board by Nadine Dorries

A former Conservative member of the Senedd has been appointed to S4C’s board by the Secretary of State for Culture, Nadine Dorries.

Suzy Davies, a Member of the Senedd for the South Wales West region for ten years before the 2021 election, has been appointed for a four-year term until 2026.

She is also the chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance, which has been critical of some of the Welsh Government’s plans for the sector, including consulting on a tourism tax.

Her time as a Senedd member also included a term as Shadow Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Welsh Language.

She has also campaigned on greater equality as a board member with Women’s Equality Network. She is also a member of Colegau Cymru board and the Children’s Commissioner’s audit and risk board.

The S4C Board consists of the Chairman and up to eight other members, all appointed by the Secretary of State for Digital Technology, Culture, Media and Sport.

Members of the S4C Board receive £9,650 per annum.

According to S4C, the board currently includes four non-executive members: former Conservative MP Guto Bebb, former Welsh Water Chief Executive Chris Jones, corporate affairs specialist Denise Lewis Poulton, and “experienced board-level executive” Adele Gritten.

