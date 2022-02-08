Former Conservative Senedd Member joins the Liberal Democrats

Nick Ramsay, former Conservative Shadow Finance Minister in the Senedd, has joined the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

A Senedd Member from 2007 to 2021, he has now been announced as a candidate for the Lib Dems in the Monmouthshire Council elections this coming May.

He resigned from the Conservatives after being deselected as the Conservative candidate in last May’s Senedd Election, with then Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Peter Fox picked in his place.

Speaking today Nick Ramsay said that he had “the Conservative Party is not the party I once joined”.

“They have lost the trust of the people, and are unable to manage our country,” he said. “They have failed the fundamental test of competence. I can think of little of them with which I agree.

“I have spent a long time examining the Liberal Democrats, and I find their underpinning values of fairness, community, and internationalism match my own. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are the best way to achieve a new village hall for Raglan, support for struggling local businesses and sustainable development for Monmouthshire, and I am pleased to be able to join them in their campaign to provide a better future for our county.”

‘Mindless populism’

The Liberal Democrat leader in Monmouthshire Cllr Jo Watkins congratulated Nick on taking what she called a principled decision.

“I am delighted to welcome Nick on board,” she said. “He brings experience of working for a better Monmouthshire at both a national and local level.

“He shares our values and he will be an excellent addition to our strong team as we take on the challenge of building a greener future, supporting our local businesses and creating sustainable communities here in Monmouthshire.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, Jane Dodds MS, added: “Nick’s journey reflects that of many life-long compassionate Conservative voters across Wales are fed up with the mindless populism represented by Boris Johnson and are turning to the Liberal Democrats for serious policies and for plans that will help tackle the problems in their lives.

“From spiraling energy costs, to unfair tax hikes the Conservative Party has utterly lost sight of what matters to everyday people.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

