Former district nurse caught on CCTV sexually assaulting disabled patient

A former district nurse who was caught on CCTV sexually assaulting a disabled elderly patient has been jailed.

Robert Neill, of Fronheulog Hill, Bwlchgwyn in Wrexham, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday (April 5).

He was sentenced for sexual activity and inciting sexual activity with a woman with a mental disorder.

The 62-year-old, formerly employed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, admitted the offences and was jailed for 14 years, as well as being given a further four years extended on licence.

The entire incident, which occurred in November 2022, was caught on CCTV.

The camera had been installed in the victim’s home by her family following concerns about her safety.

It was when a family member reviewed the footage that they saw Neill sexually assaulting her.

Arrest

The police were informed, and he was arrested the following day, before being charged in July last year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jane Burns said: “This is a truly shocking case against a vulnerable and disabled victim who was violated by Neill in her own home.

“He abused his position of trust and has caused deep distress to the victim and her family, who I commend for their bravery and dignity throughout this investigation.

“I hope today’s sentence provides them an opportunity for some closure knowing he is being held accountable for this disgraceful crime.”

Carol Shillabeer, Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “These offences are truly appalling, and an abuse of trust by the healthcare professional.

“I am so sorry for the significant distress the patient and her family have experienced as a result of his actions.

“As soon as we were made aware of the staff member’s arrest he was immediately suspended from work and referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council. We have fully supported and worked closely with the police on their investigation.

“A nurse is clearly in a position of trust and whilst events such as these are incredibly rare, we have reviewed our processes and implemented some changes. Now that all the information is available to us, we will consider if there are any further measures we can take to help prevent anything like this happening again.

“We will continue to work closely with both the patient and her family and do all we can to continue to support them.”

Operation Unite is North Wales Police’s response to tackling violence against women and girls. More information is available here.

