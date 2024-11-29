Former Downing Street spin doctor calls for Andrew RT Davies to reflect on leadership

Emily Prime

A former Downing Street spin doctor has suggested that time might be up for Andrew RT Davies’ ahead of a confidence motion in his leadership next week.

Nation.Cymru revealed on Thursday morning (November 28) how some Welsh Conservative MSs were agitating for their leader’s removal.

An insider told us that a series of controversial comments and social media posts since the Senedd’s summer recess had caused some members to become “nervous” about the direction of the party.

A substantial minority met with their leader on Thursday afternoon where they expressed their concerns and called for his resignation.

Mr Davies faced down the rebellion by suggesting a confidence motion next Tuesday.

‘Fight’

A Tory insider said: “Andrew’s instinct is always to fight on, but for the good of the party he needs to accept that it’s over.”

It’s unclear whether the vote will be a secret ballot or a simple show of hands.

Boris Johnson’s former aide Guto Harri says Mr Davies should reflect on whether another member of the Tory Senedd group could do a better job as leader.

‘Vision’

Speaking to Nation.Cymru he said: “Andrew should set the bar high for himself. Does he genuinely think noone else could do a better job, with more vision, energy and determination.

“Does he really believe that the party’s pitch in Wales is as coherent and compelling as it could be and needs to be. If not he should give someone else a chance.”

The pair have had a fractious relationship over the years.

Mr Davies recently called out Mr Harri in front of an audience at a Conservative conference after the former spin doctor told the press he thought it was time for him to step down.

Pressure has been mounting on the Tory leader since August when a number of senior Conservative figures and members of his own shadow cabinet publicly lambasted his behaviour.

‘Race baiting’

He was accused of Islamophic race-baiting by the Muslim Council of Wales after he posted a number of incorrect claims about Halal meat in Welsh schools to his social media.

One post published to X, formerly Twitter, went viral after it was amplified by anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson.

The rift in the Senedd’s shadow cabinet appeared to deepen further following another social media stunt at the Vale of Glamorgan show.

Mr Davies and his team had constructed a home made ballot box to canvass the public on whether they thought the Welsh Parliament should be abolished.

He was later pressured to make an official statement rejecting calls for the party’s stance on devolution to change.

Coup

The leader of the Senedd Tories has also been criticised over his management of Laura Anne Jones who was caught sending a racist slur in a group chat.

The rumblings of a coup appeared to lose pace after the group returned to the Senedd in the autumn for a new term.

But tension began to mount again after Mr Davies backed his chief aide, George Carroll, to become the new Chairman of the Welsh Conservatives.

During his campaign, Mr Carroll promised grassroots members a ballot on whether abolishing the Senedd should become party policy.

He also planned to change the rules around incumbency rights for sitting MSs ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.

Such a move could have seen some current members deselected.

Mr Carroll lost his bid for the Chairman role – but some MSs remained uneasy.

In recent weeks, Mr Davies has published a number of social media posts attacking an ethnic minority climate group and a recruitment scheme for BAME teachers.

He appeared on a podcast known for platforming far-right figures to discuss the issues last week.

‘Blanket’

Mr Davies received a slap on the wrist by the Senedd earlier this month for inaccurate posts on social media about Wales’ 20mph default speed limit.

The formal reprimand has blocked him from using the word “blanket” to describe the policy.

Mr Davies’s seat on the Tory benches remained empty whilst the official censure was read out.

Removal

He was elected the Leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group in 2011 but resigned from the position in 2018 when others in the party called for his removal.

Davies was re-appointed the role in January 2021 but took a short leave of absence after suffering with mental health issues.

If he loses the confidence motion next week there will be an election to select his successor.

Candidates will need to be nominated by at least four MSs – nominations would then be put forward to a membership ballot.

