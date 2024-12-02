Former ‘eyesore’ which was once a popular chippy could become flats for homeless

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

An “eyesore” former chippy could be demolished to make way for a set of flats for people who are “in temporary accommodation or homeless”.

Cyngor Gwynedd has received a full planning application to demolish the former Dean Street Chippy and Cafe, described as a ” blight” on the city centre area.

Housing association Adra wants to build four one-bedroomed flats on the site.

Affordable

According to documents submitted to the council, the site is made up of “the main building and an overgrown brownfield backyard with small outbuildings located on the corner of Dean Street and Panton Street”.

The plans state: “Adra will be providing four affordable social rented flats in this scheme which will be targeted towards individuals in temporary accommodation or homeless or resettling.”

The commercial unit had been empty for several years with the building’s condition “deteriorating ever since”.

“The site has not been maintained, it has become overgrown and become an eyesore in the local environment, in an area that is so close to the city centre,” the plans stated.

They added: “The site has been vacant since the fish and chips shop ceased trading at the end of 2022.

“As the site has not been managed, it has become overgrown and a blight on the local environment.”

Modern

The new scheme would see the development of two ground floor and two first floor homes.

The plans say: “As part of the proposal, Adra [is] looking to demolish a poor-quality building that doesn’t correspond to the architectural language of the red brick dwellings along Dean Street.

“The new development provides a subtle modern interpretation of the red brick homes with brick detailing to the principle corner on the site.

“As part of the proposal the front garden has been re-instated to provide an area for planting in the form of a rain garden.”

Adra have said that the site would provide an opportunity for social rent apartments to satisfy the need for affordable housing within Bangor.

“They have decided to progress with a 100% affordable housing scheme on site,” the plans said.

“Adra recognises that affordable housing is a vital element in regenerating communities and strengthening social inclusion.”

Location

The plans say that by providing one bedroom apartments, it will offer an opportunity for residents who are currently in temporary accommodation to gain a home with a good quality specification and finish in a good location.

They added: “This would facilitate residents to establish a home in the area by improving the living conditions for all members.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

