Former First Minister expects cooperation deal with Plaid to continue despite Adam Price quitting

The former First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones says he doesn’t think most Labour Senedd Members agree with Ken Skates’ call to end the ‘Compact’ agreement between the government and Plaid Cymru.

Mr Skates, a former Labour cabinet minister, called for Plaid Cymru’s co-operation deal with the Welsh government to end following the publication of a damning report last week that said “too many instances of bad behaviour” were tolerated in the party.

The Clwyd South MS said he does not want to deal “with bullies, misogynists or anyone who discriminates against others”.

When asked on S4Cs Y Byd yn ei Le whether the agreement was in danger following the former Labour minister’s comments, Carwyn Jones said: “I don’t think that’s the opinion of most Labour Senedd Members. This is an agreement between two parties, and not between individuals.

“I remember in 2009, I came in as First Minister, the first time there was a coalition of course, and that changed nothing just because Welsh labour had a new leader. And I’d expect the same thing to happen again.”

"Dwi'm yn credu taw dyna beth yw barn rhan fwya o'r Aelodau yn y Senedd." Carwyn Jones sy'n dweud nad yw'n credu fod y rhan fwyaf o aelodau Llafur yng Nghymru yn cytuno â galwad Ken Skates i ddod â'r Cytundeb Cydweithredu gyda Phlaid Cymru i ben. pic.twitter.com/Ob0xWaaiHS — Y Byd yn ei Le (@ybydyneileS4C) May 11, 2023

Mark Drakeford Issued a statement on Thursday thanking Adam Price for his work implementing the co-operation agreement following Mr Prices resignation on Wednesday night as a result of the report.

In the statement, the First Minister said: “I want to thank Adam Price for the constructive way the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru have worked together to develop and implement the co-operation agreement. These shared priorities are making a real difference to people across Wales.

“The co-operation agreement is an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru – not between individuals.

“There will be discussions about the agreement in light of recent developments.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

