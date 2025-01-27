Former first minister swears oath in both English and Welsh as he joins Lords
Former first minster for Wales Carwyn Jones swore the oath of allegiance to the King in both English and Welsh as he was introduced to the Lords.
The 57-year-old, who takes the title Lord Jones of Penybont, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short ceremony in the unelected chamber.
He was supported by Labour former Welsh secretary Lord Murphy of Torfaen and Baroness Wilcox of Newport.
The former barrister from Swansea stood down as first minister in 2018 – a role he had held for nine years having succeeded Rhodri Morgan in December 2009.
Controversy
His decision followed controversy over the death in 2017 of assembly member Carl Sargeant, who took his own life days after being sacked from the cabinet in the face of accusations about his personal conduct.
The leading politician said at the time he had been through the “darkest of times”.
Lord Jones subsequently served as Welsh Labour representative on the party’s ruling NEC.
He is also currently professor of law at Aberystwyth University.
Another Labour peer taking their seat in the unelected chamber was former MP Lyn Brown.
She stood down from the Commons at the last election, having held the West Ham seat since 2005.
Dressed in the scarlet robes, Baroness Brown of Silvertown was supported by Lords leader Baroness Smith of Basildon and chief whip in the upper chamber Lord Kennedy of Southwark as she swore the oath of allegiance to the monarch.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Surprised former FM Carwyn Jones was able to swear his oath in Welsh seeing it’s banned under the Act of Union Wales 1535 – 1542 by that obese fatberg Henry VIII. And to my knowledge has never been repelled. Don’t think he’ll be able to converse/debate in the House of Lords chamber with another Welsh speaker as it’s highly likely he’ll be ejected from the building. But isn’t amazing that Britain’s mother tongue spoken for thousands of years, heard by Caesar when he invaded Britain, was the language spoken by native Britons (us, the Cymry) both sides of Hadrian’s Wall… Read more »
Sold his soul and country out.