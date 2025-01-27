Former first minister swears oath in both English and Welsh as he joins Lords

Former first minster for Wales Carwyn Jones swore the oath of allegiance to the King in both English and Welsh as he was introduced to the Lords.

The 57-year-old, who takes the title Lord Jones of Penybont, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short ceremony in the unelected chamber.

He was supported by Labour former Welsh secretary Lord Murphy of Torfaen and Baroness Wilcox of Newport.

The former barrister from Swansea stood down as first minister in 2018 – a role he had held for nine years having succeeded Rhodri Morgan in December 2009.

Controversy

His decision followed controversy over the death in 2017 of assembly member Carl Sargeant, who took his own life days after being sacked from the cabinet in the face of accusations about his personal conduct.

The leading politician said at the time he had been through the “darkest of times”.

Lord Jones subsequently served as Welsh Labour representative on the party’s ruling NEC.

He is also currently professor of law at Aberystwyth University.

Another Labour peer taking their seat in the unelected chamber was former MP Lyn Brown.

She stood down from the Commons at the last election, having held the West Ham seat since 2005.

Dressed in the scarlet robes, Baroness Brown of Silvertown was supported by Lords leader Baroness Smith of Basildon and chief whip in the upper chamber Lord Kennedy of Southwark as she swore the oath of allegiance to the monarch.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

