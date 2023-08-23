Former gun shop to become second café branch

Bruce Sinclair – Local Democracy Reporter

An application has been approved to turn a former gun shop into a second café for a Ceredigion business.

Clare Cowan, of Aberaeron-based McCowans, sought permission to convert the empty former gun shop at 2A Market Place, Lampeter to a second branch of the café’, adding to the existing one at Alban Square, Aberaeron.

Agent JMS Planning and Development, in a planning statement, said that, as a fall-back to opening a café, the applicant was offering to open the Lampeter shop for takeaway cold food only.

The site has formerly been in use as a garage, but most recently as a gun shop.

“Despite its prime location within the town centre, the site has been vacant for a number of years but retains its use under A1 [shop],” the supporting statement said.

“This proposal will bring back to life a central retail unit, improving the viability and vitality of Lampeter town centre and bringing an active frontage to Market Street which is now characterised by a hairdresser, dentist, side shop windows of Gwilym Price and Funeral Director and the rear of D L Williams hardware store.

“In the past 12 months, two A3 [food] units have closed in Lampeter being Sosban Fach and Conti’s. There are numerous shops along the main streets which remain empty, including the former Spar store around the corner from this site.

“Given the position of the site within Lampeter Town Centre and the nature of McCowan’s business as a small café, it is considered the proposed change of use is entirely suitable for the area and would not adversely affect the occupiers of nearby properties.”

The application was conditionally approved by Ceredigion planners; McCowans Café later posting on Facebook: “So it’s been a while, but we have finally had the news that it’s all systems go!

“So much has been going on behind the scenes, designing, planning etc all whilst still working long hours and looking after our tribe. Exhausting is an understatement!

“We are however so excited for 2024 and investing in our beautiful hometown. Lampeter has so much to offer, a beautiful town with great community spirit! We look forward to working with our talented local traders to bring the building back to life for all to enjoy.”

