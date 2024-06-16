Former Labour candidate backs Plaid and launches broadside at party

A former Labour Party general election candidate has endorsed Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts, complaining that Keir Starmer’s party has “lost sight of their founding principles”.

Mary Gwen Griffiths Clarke previously stood for Labour in Dwyfor Meirionnydd in 2015 and in Arfon in 2017.

Ms Griffiths Clarke, who lost to Plaid’s Hywel Williams by just 92 votes in the 2017 General Election, praised MS Saville Roberts, saying she admired “her ethics, integrity and hard work” for the people of her community.

She said that Ms Saville Roberts was “the only candidate who has the experience, local knowledge and political gravitas to deliver what is needed”.

Ethics

“Over the years I have got to know Liz and I admire her ethics, integrity and hard work for the people here,” Ms Griffiths Clarke said.

“Liz genuinely cares and has a proven track record as a stand out representative in Parliament.

“Not only does Liz present issues in a compelling and convincing way to the chamber and various committees, she also runs an extremely efficient office. Her team go above and beyond to help with constituent matters, and I have been very impressed with response times and action by Liz’s team.

“In my view Liz is the only candidate who has the experience, local knowledge and political gravitas to deliver what is needed. Her influence goes far beyond party politics.

“Sadly, Labour are the party of urban elites who do not view rural constituencies with equal parity. They do not care enough to take time to understand local issues and fight for the for the people of Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

“They are too busy fighting themselves and bullying anyone who challenges them. They have lost sight of their founding principles of democratic socialism, and I do not have confidence in their ability to deliver the meaningful change this country so desperately needs.”

