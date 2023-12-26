Former Labour councillor selected to fight Neath and Swansea East for Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru has selected a former Labour councillor to stand for the new Neath and Swansea East constituency at the next general election.

Andrew Jenkins, a councillor on Neath Port Talbot Council between 2012 – 2017, has been selected to contest the seat by Plaid Cymru members.

Mr Jenkins, who currently lives in Cimla with his partner and their son, grew up in Resolven, attended Ynysfach Primary School before later attending Llangatwg Comprehensive, Swansea College, and then Swansea University – where he achieved an MA in Politics.

He said said: “It’s an honour to be selected to contest Neath and Swansea East in the next general election.

“This is where I was born, where I grew up and where I’m raising my family. I’ve worked and volunteered in, and represented and campaigned for our communities. I’ve seen the challenges we face, and the opportunities we have. I’ve spoken to some of the people struggling the most and the people who are working hard to make a real difference.

“Our communities are not heard by those making decisions, either in Cardiff or London. I want to change that.”

The new constituency includes parts of Aberavon, Gower, Neath and Swansea East and will be contested for the first time at the next general election.

The current MP for Swansea East, Carolyn Harris, was selected unopposed to fight the next general election for the Labour Party.

Neath MP Christina Rees, a former shadow Welsh Secretary, was prevented from seeking selection to be the Labour candidate for the new constituency due to her suspension from the party over allegations of bullying staff in October 2022.

Ms Harris, who has represented Swansea East since 2015 and is the deputy leader of Welsh Labour, said she was “delighted to be the candidate for the new seat.

