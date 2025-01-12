Former library to be converted into office space

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A former library is set to be transformed into office space, but it’s still unclear who will eventually use the building.

Nick Landers of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has lodged an application with the authority to change the use of the building on Castle Street, in Abertillery, from a library to a “sui generis” mix of office space.

This would make it suitable for professional and financial services, and the scheme also include some “associated works.”

Library

The library only closed at the end of August as the facility was moved to the recently renovated Trinity Chapel in the town centre,

It was then re-opened in mid-September, with the learning action centre and community hub also placed into the renovated Trinity Chapel on Church Street.

The library is run on behalf of the council by Aneurin Leisure Trust, but while this move has been planned for many months, question marks have lingered over what would happen to the library building.

No detailed planning or design and access statements lodged with the application gives this context or explain why the change of use is needed.

The council had said they were considering a number of options for the building and had received a number of “expressions of interest” in it.

Documents that include drawings of the building show that there could be up to five rooms used as offices.

The new configuration of the former library includes a meeting and “breakout” rooms.

A decision on the application is expected to be made by February 9.

