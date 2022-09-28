Former Neath working men’s club could be turned into flats

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish a working men’s club in Neath town centre have been submitted to Neath Port Talbot Council, with the aim of creating 36 new residential flats for the area.

The former Neath Working Men’s Social Club, situated on a rectangular patch of land between Wind Street and High Street in Neath was closed suddenly in 2021 having been opened since the 1960s, where it was well known for its darts and pool teams.

Located near to the construction site of the new Neath Leisure Centre, the proposals for the scheme would see the demolition of the existing building and construction of a residential development comprising 36 apartments with cycle storage, refuse storage and communal amenity areas.

The new building would be made up of four storeys, containing a mixture of one and two bedroom flats, with each ground floor unit having its own private entrance and garden area, and upper floor units with a balcony.

No parking

There is however no allowance for car parking within the plans, with the planning documents for the site saying: “The site is within a highly accessible location and is easily accessed by foot, cycle, bus and train.

“The development of the site for residential accommodation would serve to minimise the need to travel to the town by car and future occupiers would benefit from a wide range of services, shops and facilities all within walking distance of the site.”

It added: “The proposal would create an attractive and vibrant sustainable development which would utilise an existing site, alleviating the current pressures placed on greenfield sites in accord with the objectives of Planning Policy Wales.”

The proposals will now go before Neath Port Tabot’s planning committee in the coming months.

