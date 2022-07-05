Former nurse’s scathing response to being invited onto GB News

When former nurse Pete Jones was invited to appear on GB News to celebrate the 74th birthday of the health service, he pulled no punches.

A freelance producer called Robert O’ Halloran contacted Pete out of the blue to invite him onto the news channel, which regularly gives airtime to such controversial figures as Nigel Farage and Darren Grimes, to celebrate all the hard work and dedication doctors, nurses and staff have all put in over the years.

Pete, who worked for the NHS iN Wales for more than three decades, didn’t hold back in his response to the invite.

Pointing out how the NHS is a ‘wonderful thing’ and ‘a model for the world’, he also outlined his fears for the future of the health service, especially due to ‘creeping privatisation’, while declining the invite to appear on the channel in the most eye-watering way possible.

I have somehow recieved an invitation from GB News to talk about the 74th birthday of our fantastic (& under threat) NHS. I have sent a response #SavetheNHS pic.twitter.com/DIuXt6ei57 — Pete Jones (@Bangorladaye) July 5, 2022

This is Pete’s reply…

Hi Rob – Hope you are well Having worked proudly as a nurse within NHS Wales for 30 years I welcome any opportunity to celebrate the hard work of all staff involved in the NHS.

The NHS is a wonderful thing, staffed by wonderful people from all backgrounds and nations, a truly multi-cultural organisation brimming with hard working, caring and principled people, a model for the world.

It is a major achievement that this vital institution has reached its 74th Birthday but I fear that the creeping privatisation that this Government has presided over during 12 tortuous years will mean that next year’s 75th celebration of whatever is left will probably be a pay-per view event hosted by an American hedge-fund.

Thanks for your offer to speak on GB News but having considered that, as a platform, you give oxygen to such toxic and divisive characters as the fascist Farage, “crafty” Grimes, the ignorant non-historian Neil Oliver, I have to inform you that I would much rather nail my own testicles to a plank.

I’m not sure how you got my email address but can you please delete from any database that you may keep. Cofion Cynnes / Warm Regards, Pete P.S. F*ck the Tories

Funnily enough Pete is yet to receive a reply from the channel.

“Not that I expected one,” he said. “I don’t even know how they got my email address to be honest. Really strange. It’s not that i’m any sort of celebrity. Just a low-profile retired nurse. Odd.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

