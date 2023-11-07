Former police officer receives two-year prison sentence for domestic abuse

A former police officer has received a prison sentence of more than two years after admitting several domestic abuse offences.

Nathan Collings, 34, of Abertillery, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday 7 November.

He previously pled guilty to several offences, including stalking and three counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, as well as two charges of threatening to disclose private sexual photographs or films, at an earlier hearing.

Shocking

He was dismissed at an accelerated gross misconduct hearing on Monday 23 October.

After he pleaded guilty at the hearing, Swansea Crown Court heard the defendant had engaged in controlling behaviour towards two women.

This included limiting the amount of time they could spend with their family and friends, monitoring their phones and social media accounts, using a pet camera to spy on them, and using tracking app on their phones.

In relation to the stalking charge, the prosecution said Collings would follow one of the women home, take her keys, enter her home without permission, monitor her social media account, and watch her home while he parked up outside.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said the officer has shown “predatory” behaviour and that it had been “driven by misogyny”.

The Chief Constable had told the hearing: “There was an element of sexual gratification and gain. I’m appalled and disgusted by Nathan Collings’ behaviour. It falls well below the standards I expect of a serving police officer.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward. There’s no room for this type of heinous behaviour.”

Sentence

Collings was jailed for two years and six months.

Following his sentencing, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Williams said: “The offences committed by Nathan Collings are both appalling and shocking. We fully recognise the significant impact that these types of crimes have on victims.

“I would urge anyone who believes they are a victim of these crimes to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be taken seriously and treated with compassion and respect.

“This case shows that survivors of this type of abuse will be believed when they take that first step to speak out as justice has been served with Collings now facing the consequences of his actions.

The Chief Constable continued: “This behaviour undermines confidence in police officers, most of whom are working tirelessly to make their communities safer and free from crime.

“The public rightly expects police officers to act within the law and display the highest standards of behaviour, so it is reassuring to know that this individual will never be allowed to return to policing following his dismissal from our service.”

He did not appear in person at the misconduct hearing last month, but after the allegations of gross misconduct were found proven he will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

