Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells forfeits CBE for role in Horizon scandal

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has forfeited her CBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute” following her handling of the Horizon crisis.

Ms Vennells was named on Friday in a list published on the Cabinet Office website as an individual whose honour had been revoked by the King.

Apology

Issuing an apology last month, Ms Vennells announced that she planned to hand back her CBE “with immediate effect” following a fresh fallout over the Horizon IT scandal, which led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters.

The former chief executive, who ran the Post Office while it routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system, was appointed a CBE in December 2018.

