Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells forfeits CBE for role in Horizon scandal
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has forfeited her CBE for “bringing the honours system into disrepute” following her handling of the Horizon crisis.
Ms Vennells was named on Friday in a list published on the Cabinet Office website as an individual whose honour had been revoked by the King.
Apology
Issuing an apology last month, Ms Vennells announced that she planned to hand back her CBE “with immediate effect” following a fresh fallout over the Horizon IT scandal, which led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters.
The former chief executive, who ran the Post Office while it routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system, was appointed a CBE in December 2018.
No help to the long suffering abused postmasters. When will some of the perpetrators from the Post Office and the government be prosecuted?
Lack of urgency in dealing with this serious crime. That recently fired Chairman of P.O was close to the truth. All government ministers have been anxious to tuck the matter under the carpet and now that it’s out in the open their aims are to ensure payments are delayed.