Former prime minister Boris Johnson has announced he is joining GB News
Boris Johnson has found his latest post-prime ministerial employment, with the former Tory leader set to join GB News.
He is the latest Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster, and in a video announcing his arrival the former MP said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.
Mr Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail, said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.
“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.
“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”
Mr Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June in protest at the sanction recommended by the Privileges Committee after it found he lied to the Commons over partygate.
Mass revolt
He quit as prime minister in 2022, following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership.
He now joins a number of former Tory colleagues including close ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson at the channel.
Former pensions minister Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies are also presenters.
The channel said that he would be joining as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator”, adding Mr Johnson would be playing a “key role” in the coverage of both the upcoming UK and US elections.
Mr Johnson has earned millions of pounds since leaving office, mostly for speaking fees but also for his upcoming memoirs.
The decision to join GB News is a coup for the TV channel, while also giving Mr Johnson a new platform to air his views and opinions.
He has made recurring interventions since leaving office on the war in Ukraine, repeatedly urging Western leaders to go further in offering support to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
Mr Johnson sought advice from Whitehall’s appointments watchdog before taking up the job.
The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns” about the role.
RT Davies can carry his bags for him.
That’s RT’s wildest dream…well that and the other one about Fergie that Tory politicians all have….
Do tell, I’ve led a sheltered upbringing!
Talk about a state-controlled broadcaster…..
The lie-ometer will explode.
GB news – the graveyard of disgraced politicians. Thank goodness the viewing figures are extremely low, we are all fed up to the teeth of liers and populist BS.
…..the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.” One thing for sure most people want to see less of Boris and his lying, grasping kind, not more. Good job he’s on a channel that’s easy to avoid. Preening, posturing p-rick.
GoB News?
Well, I know what I won’t be watching!
I wish I watched it so that I could stop watching it. (Un?)fortunately I was raised with empathy and a respect for facts, so there’s never been anything on there to make me want to watch it. I think I saw about 15 seconds once. It was too much
He Fits the Bill with the rest of the right wing FASCIST clowns its now complete with the MASTER LIAR
“INCOMPTENT FASCISTS”, Franke Boyle called them, a good description.
Well said Dai, although it doesn’t need saying really.
Delusional
Anyone surprised? The only agenda Boris has is Boris and whatever state or nation will get him there. The bloke that partied when thousands died.
Where is the Russian report these days, still spiked?
Can this broadcaster sink any lower?? Terrible decision!
Oh dear god! Poundland Trump can’t afford his own social media platform like his hero, so OF COURSE he plumbs the next worst depth.
At least he will be picking the pockets of his despicable paymasters and not those of taxpayers this time.