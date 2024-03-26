Former Shadow Tourism Minister joins Wales Tourism Alliance

The Wales Tourism Alliance, which represents almost 7000 tourism businesses across Wales, has appointed a former Shadow Minister for Tourism to join the company as its new Consultant Advocate.

Lisa Francis served a term as an elected member of the then National Assembly for Wales and was the Conservative spokesperson for tourism, transport, culture and Welsh language, with further responsibility for developing the Assembly’s own procedural rules.

First hand experience

A former proprietor of the Queensbridge Hotel in Aberystwyth, she was also a Director of Mid Wales Tourism and Tourism Advisor to Nominet UK.

She has worked with an AM and MP, supporting them with research, media and constituents’ casework and, as a freelancer, offered bespoke advice to small tourism businesses caught up in the complicated interest rate swap scandal.

Lisa, a Welsh speaker, has been appointed after Adrian Greason-Walker announced he was stepping down from the role.

Suzy Davies, Chair of the Wales Tourism Alliance said: “We will certainly miss Adrian who is well-known to members, allies and politicians alike.

“He has been one of the most recognisable and trusted faces in Welsh tourism for decades and we have been fortunate that he spent so much time with us at the WTA. We wish him all the very best in his next endeavours.

“However, we are very much looking forward to working with Lisa.”

Challenges

Suzy continued: “She has a wealth of relevant experience and connections in the industry. It is a time of opportunity for tourism but there is no getting away from the fact it is also a time of extreme pressure and challenge, unlike anything we have experienced before.

“Many people working in tourism will know what a champion Lisa has been in the past and will agree that this is a great appointment.”

Speaking about the announcement, Lisa Francis said: “I am thrilled and delighted to be working with the Wales Tourism Alliance – the ‘Voice of the Industry’.

” Hospitality and tourism are in my blood; this is an industry I care passionately about and I very much look forward to working with the WTA team from April.”

