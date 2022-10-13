Former shadow Welsh Secretary stripped of the party whip

A former shadow Welsh Secretary, Neath MP Christina Rees, has been stripped of the Labour party whip, reportedly following allegations of bullying.

Christina Rees will now sit as an independent in the House of Commons and will not be a party member until the matter is resolved.

It means that three of 40 Welsh MPs are now sitting as independents, with former Plaid Cymru Mp Jonathan Edwards and Tory MP Rob Roberts also doing so.

In a statement, Rees said: “There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour party, which is under investigation and I am therefore under an administrative suspension until the process is concluded.

“I’m not aware of the details of the complaint but I am fully cooperating with the investigation.”

According to the Guardian newspaper, local party members had gone to Labour HQ with accusations of bullying.

Christina Rees served as shadow Wales secretary when Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader, between February 2017 and April 2020, and been MP for Neath since 2015.

She joins Jeremy Corbyn, Claudia Webber and Rupa Huq as independents who have had the Labour whip withdrawn.

