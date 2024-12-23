Former special constable dismissed after failing drugs test

A Gwent Police disciplinary panel has decided that a former volunteer police officer who failed a drugs test when applying for a full-time job would have received an immediate dismissal had he not already resigned.

Levi Gough, previously a special constable with Gwent Police, failed to attend the public accelerated misconduct hearing in Cwmbran on 19 December.

Having left his part-time role in November, an investigation led by the professional standards department alleged that Gough had breached the professional standards of behaviour for discreditable conduct.

The allegation centred on Gough testing positive for cocaine as part of a sample provided for the recruitment process to become a full-time police officer.

Hair sample

The hearing heard that after an initial 3cm hair sample tested positive for cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a second hair sample was submitted again resulting in a positive reading for both drugs.

The allegation was found as proven at the hearing, resulting in a dismissal without notice.

T/Assistant Chief Constable Nick McLain, who chaired the panel, said: “We cannot have people working for Gwent Police who abuse drugs which cause such misery within our communities.

“The evidence is indisputable and both positive tests were verified by an independent medically trained professional.

Unacceptable

He added: “His behaviour is wholly unacceptable; there can be no excuse whatsoever for people who work within policing to take drugs.

“This expectation is equally applicable to members of the special constabulary and his conduct has let down those people, whether a volunteer or full-time officer, who keep the public safe

“People whose actions undermine trust and confidence in the police have no place in our organisation, so it was the appropriate step for us to take and continue with these proceedings.

“This investigation does show however that our rigorous recruitment process will identify and alert us to people who are incompatible with the role of a full-time police officer.”

Mr Gough will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

