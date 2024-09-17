Former strip club set to be turned into a nightclub

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Councillors have welcomed an application to turn a former strip club into a nightclub, but continue to hold concerns about how it will operate.

The company behind the proposal for 93 St Mary Street – Nine Yards S. Wales Limited – applied to vary its premises licence in a number of ways, including surrendering the building’s sexual entertainment venue licence.

If approved by Cardiff Council, the variation of the licence will allow the premises to operate as a nightclub and event venue called Six Feet Under.

The basement of 93 St Mary Street used to be Silks @ 93 Gentlemens Club and Late Bar.

‘Vertical drinking’

On behalf of her fellow Cathays ward councillors, Cllr Norma Mackie wrote to council: “While we are happy with the change of use from a late night sexual entertainment venue to a nightclub… we do have some concerns that nearly all the seating is being removed, which will encourage vertical drinking over a long period of time.

“We feel that this could encourage increased consumption of alcohol, leading to a breach of the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the protection of public nuisance.”

The other ward councillors for Cathays are Sarah Merry, Chris Weaver and Ali Ahmed.

The applicants have also proposed that the premises be used as a music studio, practice space and workspace on the days when the the nightclub is not being used for an event or other services.

South Wales Police wrote to the council’s licensing department to say they are mostly in agreement with the proposed licence variations, but requested that a minimum of four door staff be employed from the moment the premises opens.

The current licence at the premises allows the sale of alcohol there between 10am and 5.15am from Monday to Sunday.

It also allows the provision of regulated entertainment in the form of recorded music between 10am and 6am from Monday to Sunday.

Members of Cardiff Council’s licensing sub committee will meet to make a decision on the application on Thursday, September 18 at 10am.

