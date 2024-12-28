Former sub-postmaster Noel Thomas reflects on life highlight from the National Eisteddfod

Noel Thomas, the former sub-postmaster from Anglesey and a key figure in the Post Office’s Horizon scandal, has described being inaugurated into the National Eisteddfod’s Gorsedd y Beirdd this year as one of the defining highlights of his life.

Speaking candidly in an upcoming episode of Sgwrs dan y Lloer on S4C on 29 December, Thomas reflects on the significance of this honour. “As a Welshman, I couldn’t wish for anything better” says Noel. “I never imagined I’d ever experience such a thing.”

Noel also highlights another transformative moment this year—receiving an honorary degree from Bangor University. He describes the occasion as a turning point in his life.

Dr Noel

Noel said: “An ordinary boy like me getting a Doctorate – Dr Noel! I never thought I’d be amongst people who were so much more talented than me, and I’d never have dreamt that I’d be given such a title! I’ve always been Noel Post throughout my life!

“My father would have had such a shock. He would have been delighted, but I’m sure he would have said ‘you’re pulling my leg’! It would have been an honour for him too.”

Noel Thomas was sentenced to nine months in prison in 2006 when his books fell short by £48,000.

It later emerged that this was the result of data errors in the Post Office’s Horizon software.

In the programme, he recounts the harrowing experience of being sent to Walton Prison:

“I was supposed to go to Altcourse, an open prison, but unfortunately there wasn’t space there, and I landed in Walton – which was hell on earth to be honest. I was there for eight days before being moved to Kirkham near Blackpool. But in those eight days in Walton, I had to be locked up almost all day.

“I shared a cell with Ian – a Scouser, and I have to say, if I met Ian now, I’d be very happy to shake his hand, because he kept me going. And fair play to him, he supported me in those dark first days.”

Prison

The experience of going to prison left a lasting impact on Noel, affecting him for around three years afterwards:

“It was very difficult trying to figure out how to deal with things. I didn’t like a door closing behind me. I hated being shut in. I was so fortunate to be living in somewhere like Anglesey; I’d go out and walk, and disappear for a few hours; that’s how I got over it.”

His conviction was overturned in 2021, and Noel recalls the “amazing” day his name was cleared—a moment that transformed his world and marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

“I’ve been at the top of the ladder, at the bottom of it, and thank the Lord we’re nearly back at the top. I have my family and my faith to thank for that.”

