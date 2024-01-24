Former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins completes Newport takeover

Former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins has completed a majority takeover of Newport County.

The 60-year-old has purchased 52 per cent of the club from the Supporters’ Trust after a new ownership model was approved in September.

The Exiles announced on Wednesday that Jenkins’ takeover had been sanctioned by the EFL, allowing the Welsh businessman to complete the deal.

The confirmation comes just four days before the League Two host Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at a sold out Rodney Parade.

During his 17-year stint at Swansea, Jenkins oversaw the club reaching the Premier League, winning the League Cup and competing in Europe before departing in 2019.

The Supporters’ Trust had been running the club since 2015 and it has been confirmed that it will retain a 27 per cent share and have two directors on the board.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

