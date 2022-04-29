Former Torfaen candidate facing investigation over claims of watching pornography in Commons

A former candidate for the seat of Torfaen in the south-east of Wales has had the Conservative whip removed while he is being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.

Neil Parish MP, who stood in Torfaen in 1997 and lost by 24,536 votes in that year’s Labour landslide, was named by the Conservative chief whip, Chris Heaton-Harris, as the man at the centre of the allegations by a female MP.

A spokeswoman for Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Two female Tory MPs had claimed during a meeting with senior party figures on Tuesday evening to have seen Neil Parish watching pornography, the Telegraph reported.

Mr Parish is the chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee. He was first elected to Parliament in the 2010 General Election as the MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

