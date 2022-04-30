Former Torfaen candidate quits after admitting he watched porn in the Commons

Tory Neil Parish is resigning as an MP after admitting to twice watching pornography in Parliament.

The former candidate for the seat of Torfaen in the south-east of Wales had the Conservative whip removed yesterday while he was being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.

The 65-year-old select committee chair said he first accidentally viewed porn after looking at tractors online, before then acting deliberately.

Mr Parish, who is a farmer by trade, said the second time was while he was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the Commons chamber, in a “moment of madness”.

He had vowed to continue as the MP for Tiverton and Honiton after it was revealed he was the politician seen watching porn by two Conservative colleagues, but bowed to pressure to resign on Saturday.

Damage

He said in an interview with BBC South West that he recognised the “furore” and “damage” he was causing his family and his constituency in Devon before deciding “it just wasn’t worth carrying on”.

“The situation was, funnily enough it was tractors I was looking at, so I did get into another website with sort of a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done,” Mr Parish said.

“My crime, my most biggest crime, is that on another occasion I went in a second time, and that was deliberate.

“That was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the chamber.”

Mr Parish said he wanted to put on record “for all my rights and wrongs, I was not proud of what I was doing and the one thing I wasn’t doing, which I will take to my grave as being true, is I was not actually making sure people could see it.

“In fact I was trying to do quite the opposite.”

Asked again why he had viewed the material, he said: “I must have taken complete leave of my senses and my sensibilities and sense of decency, everything.”

Mr Parish said he was “not defending what I did for one moment” adding he thought the best thing he could do was to “tell the truth”.

Mr Parish who stood in Torfaen in 1997 and lost by 24,536 votes in that year’s Labour landslide.

Mr Parish is the chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

He was first elected to Parliament in the 2010 General Election as the MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

