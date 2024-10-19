Former visitor attraction under threat of demolition

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A planning application has been submitted seeking approval to demolish a seaside tourist attraction.

Denbighshire County Council has submitted the application to demolish Rhyl’s Seaquarium building.

Built 30 years ago, the building closed in November 2023 with the council declaring that the structure was ‘no longer fit for purpose as a modern tourist attraction’.

Coastal protection works

SeaQuarium blamed its decision to close on the council’s ongoing coastal protection works by the site.

The company said the coastal works would have a harmful impact on trade and leave seals with behavioural and physical welfare issues.

Whilst the council acknowledged the building was in a prime position, it said that the building needed serious investment.

Now Denbighshire has submitted the application to demolish the building to its own planning department.

The application is currently listed as ‘pending consideration’ on the council’s planning portal, which details planning applications and their status.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

