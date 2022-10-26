Former Wales chief vet made honorary professor at Welsh university

Wales’ former Chief Veterinary Officer, Christianne Glossop, has been appointed an Honorary Professor at Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science.

Already a Fellow of the University, Professor Glossop was the first Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales when appointed in 2005, stepping down from the role in October this year.

Responding to her appointment as an Honorary Professor at Aberystwyth University, Professor Glossop said: “I am delighted by this honorary appointment. Our School of Veterinary Science has been long awaited and is of vital importance to Welsh agriculture.

“It places the University at the heart of veterinary excellence and education in Wales, supporting our collective ambition of a thriving rural community, healthy animals and healthy people. It complements our veterinary bioscience degrees, Sêr Cymru TB programme and VetHub1, placing Wales firmly on the map for animal health and welfare.

“I will take every opportunity to support and promote this exciting and progressive work and am proud to be able to do so”.

Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science, the only one in Wales, was established last year.

Students spend their first two years at the mid Wales town, followed by three years’ studying at the Royal Veterinary College.

Professor Darrell Abernethy, Head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Veterinary Science added: “It’s exciting to have Professor Glossop join the team here at Wales’ only School of Veterinary Science.

“Her skills will be very valuable to us as we teach the next generation. After all, agriculture and its related industries play such an important part in the Welsh economy, and it is incumbent on us as universities to provide the people and skills that will contribute to ensuring they thrive for years to come.

“Our students enjoy the best of two worlds at universities that offer academic excellence and an enviable reputation for student experience. The School here at Aberystwyth University has added a vitally important new piece to the jigsaw, one that will build resilience in the rural economy through education and research at a time of great potential change and challenges.”

Animal health

As Chief Vet Christianne Glossop was responsible for protecting and promoting animal health and welfare in Wales.

Her role in supporting the livestock industry has received particular recognition.

Her vision is “to see bovine TB eradicated from Wales once and for all” and she has remained resolute in driving forward the bovine TB eradication strategy.

For this, she was awarded the Princess Royal Award by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers in 2009, and in the same year she and Elin Jones, the former Rural Affairs Minister, were joint winners of the Farmers Weekly Farming Champion award.

