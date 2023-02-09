Former Wales rugby captain to run in Newport 10k for charity

A former Wales rugby star will take on the Newport 10K to help raise vital funds for the NSPCC this year.

Ryan Jones MBE has invited other runners to join him on the starting line on April 16 after being inspired by the work of the child protection charity.

The former Wales captain and three-times Grand Slam winner in the Six Nations is a long-standing supporter of the NSPCC and has previously met Childline volunteer counsellors and attended a Speak out Stay safe assembly delivered by the charity’s Schools Service team.

He said: “I take my inspiration from others. What I have seen and heard inspires me to help and support when and where I can.

“If what I do, or have done, just helps one child then I feel I have made a difference.

“I have seen first-hand the work of the charity having spent time listening to those who have been supported by the NSPCC and Childline, as well as those who do the supporting.”

The Newport 10k takes place on the same day as the ABP Newport Wales Marathon, with thousands of runners set to take part.

NSPCC Cymru/Wales, the lead charity partner of the event, is offering people the chance to Run with Ryan.

Supporter

Emma Brennan, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Cymru/Wales, said: “Ryan is a huge supporter of the NSPCC and takes a real interest in the critical role our charity plays in supporting children and young people when they need it.

“With support from our training partners, this is a fantastic opportunity to Run with Ryan. Whether you are an experienced runner, or if you are looking for a challenge this New Year, there is time to prepare for what promises to be a great event.

“By taking on fundraising challenges like this people can really help us be here for

children and young people.”

Team NSPCC runners receive world class training tips and tailored support from the charity’s training partners as well as their own NSPCC running vest.

Runners will also be supported by the charity’s volunteers along the route, which includes landmarks such as the Newport Transporter Bridge and the scenery of the Gwent Levels, as well as being invited to post-race food and drinks inside a marquee.

To run for the NSPCC, register at ABP Newport Wales Marathon 10k 2021.

Registration costs £1 with the code PINKHOUSE and runners have a fundraising target.

