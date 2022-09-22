Former Welsh Conservative leader to start treatment for prostate cancer

Former Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies has said that he has prostate cancer and will soon begin treatment.

He said that he wanted to urge people to contact their GP if they thought something “wasn’t right”.

“This week I met my consultant to discuss treatment options, following a recent diagnosis of prostate cancer. I’ll soon be starting treatment, which will be ongoing over the coming months,” he said.

“The service I’ve received so far has been second to none and I’m very grateful to the NHS staff that are looking after me for their advice and support.

“As I begin that treatment process, I want to remind everyone that it’s so important to listen to your body and contact your GP if you feel that something isn’t quite right.

“There is a wealth of information and guidance out there about prostate cancer and so please take a moment to remind yourself of the symptoms and the risk factors.

“In the meantime, my office remains open and I will continue to cany out my duties to the best of my ability.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford responded to his statement to say “Very sorry to hear this, wishing you a full and speedy recovery. Gwellhad buan.”

Paul Davies stood down as Welsh Conservative leader in January 2021 when he resigned over a possible breach of Covid-19 regulations.

‘Fit and healthy’

Paul Davies is the second Welsh politician to reveal a diagnosis of prostate cancer this month after Labour’s Kevin Brennan said he had undergone surgery earlier this week.

The MP for Cardiff West said he was “recuperating very well and should require no further treatment” as he thanked NHS staff for their “incredible skill, professionalism, dedication and humanity”.

He pointed others to the NHS website for advice on prostate cancer.

In a Twitter thread, the MP said: “Some personal news – a thread – last week I had surgery at UHW Cardiff for prostate cancer – I am recuperating very well and should require no further treatment.”

“The recuperation means that I will be working from my home in Cardiff West for the next few weeks rather than travelling to Parliament and Party Conference. My constituents can still contact my office as usual.

“I want to thank the superb NHS Wales doctors, nurses and staff at UHW for their incredible skill, professionalism, dedication and humanity – you are the best of us! Diolch yn fawr iawn!

“I am a fit and healthy man who had zero symptoms before diagnosis – over 50s ask your GP for a PSA test and get a scan if indicated as I did – early diagnosis means you can monitor changes and intervene only if necessary.”

Kevin Brennan has been the Member of Parliament for Cardiff West since 2001. He shares a constituency with First Minister Mark Drakeford.

He was until 2010 the Minister of State for Further Education, Skills, Apprenticeships and Consumer Affairs under Gordon Brown’s government.

