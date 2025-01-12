Former welsh funeral director building to be converted to HMO

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A former funeral director’s building could be converted to bedsits, known as an HMO, if councillors give the go-ahead.

The application for change of use planning permission for the former Robert Howell & Son Funeral Directors property in Caldicot is recommended for approval when it is considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee.

It is proposed to turn the Newport Road property into a six bedroom house of multiple occupation, known as an HMO, with two bedrooms on the ground floor that had been the funeral director’s and the existing three bedroom flat on the first floor rearranged into four ensuite bedrooms.

‘Problems’

There would also be a communal kitchen and dining area and bike store on the ground floor.

Some neighbours have objected raising concerns around parking and loss of a commercial unit and with one claiming HMOs “attract problems”.

A report, by council planning officer, Kate Young states there are no objections from the council’s highways department and said as the building isn’t within Caldicot’s defined central shopping area there is no requirement for a commercial use to be retained.

Objections

There are two parking spaces to the front of the building, accessed directly from Newport Road, and a further two at the back accessed via a non-public highway lane.

The council’s parking standards would require one space per bedroom for self-contained flats but Ms Young said as there is evidence of “generally low car ownership rates associated with HMOs” and its “sustainable location” in Caldicot mean the four spaces are considered “sufficient”.

Objectors claimed spaces at the front are needed by neighbouring businesses and the two spaces at the back would be “difficult to access” and claimed “safe use” of the shared space isn’t possible.

But Ms Young’s report states: “There are no alterations proposed to the existing parking arrangement.”

It added: “There is no evidence to suggest that cyclists and pedestrians would be endangered by crossing the commercial yard.”

There are also double yellow lines preventing parking on Newport Road and a free to use public car park nearby.

Mix

Another neighbour stated they “strongly objected” and claimed: “I am aware of other properties in Caldicot and Chepstow and also of the problems that they have attracted.”

Ms Young said updated Welsh legislation requires a change of use application to convert a property to a HMO but Monmouthshire doesn’t have a specific policy.

Instead its policy on flat conversions can be used as a guide and Ms Young said change of use wouldn’t “intensify the use of the property to an unacceptable level” and noted there is already a mix of residential and commercial properties in the area.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee, when it meets at County Hall in Usk, on Tuesday, January 14 at the request of Caldicot councillor Tony Eason.

