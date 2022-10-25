Former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart appointed Chief Whip in Rishi Sunak’s government

The former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has been appointed Chief Whip in Rishi Sunak’s government, Downing Street has said.

He is the fourth government chief whip this year and the 11th since the 2010 election.

Simon Hart resigned as Welsh Secretary in July in a move that contributed to toppling then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and he has supported Rishi Sunak in both leadership contests since.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP has bounced back to take a key role in Rishi Sunak’s government of maintaining party discipline in the House of Commons.

May be wrong, but by my reckoning Simon Hart is the first Govt Chief Whip to represent a Welsh constituency since Sir Charles Edwards (Bedwellty) in 1940-42 during the wartime coalition — Adam Evans (@A_B_Evans) October 25, 2022

Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as Chancellor, Downing Street has said.

Mr Hunt said on Twitter: “It is going to be tough.

“But protecting the vulnerable – and people’s jobs, mortgages and bills – will be at the front of our minds as we work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth.”

Dominic Raab has been appointed Justice Secretary for Wales and England and Deputy Prime Minister, while James Cleverly MP has been reappointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Ben Wallace has been reappointed Secretary of State for Defence.

Oliver Dowden has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Downing Street said.

Penny Mordaunt, the two-time Tory leadership contender, will remain as Leader of the House of Commons.

