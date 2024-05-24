Former Welsh Secretary Sir John Redwood standing down before election

Sir John Redwood, who served as Welsh Secretary in John Major’s Government, has announced he is standing down ahead of the General Election.

Sir John, who ran for the Conservative Party leadership in 1995, becomes the 71st Tory MP to stand down before the election on 4 July.

During his time as Welsh Secretary, between 1993 and 1995, the Wokingham MP refused to sign Welsh language documents and even avoided having to stay overnight in Wales.

His most memorable moment in the role was at a Welsh Conservative Conference following his appointment in 1993, when he mimed (badly) to the national anthem having failed to learn the lyrics.

Sir John, who was first elected in Wokingham in 1987, wrote in a blog post:“I have decided not to put my name forward in the forthcoming election.

“I have other things I wish to do.

“It has been a privilege to represent Wokingham in nine Parliaments.

“I have drawn many of my campaigns from the views I have heard on doorsteps and read in my email box.

“We have achieved good things together for our local community and the wider nation.

Sir John, 72, challenged prime minister John Major for the Tory leadership in 1995.

On Thursday, the first day of the General Election campaign, transport minister Huw Merriman and work and pensions minister Jo Churchill announced they are not seeking re-election.

It means the Conservatives are close to a post-war record number of MPs standing down before an election, with the current record standing at 72, the number who quit prior to Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide win.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a summer election surprised many in Westminster, who had been expecting an autumn poll.

