Former Welsh Secretary to join Tory MS’s backroom team

Emily Price

The former Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies is in discussions with Welsh Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones to work for her office in the Senedd.

The former Monmouthshire MP lost his seat to Labour’s Catherine Fookes in the July 4 general election.

Mr Davies had served as the MP for the area since 2005, and had been a cabinet minister since October 2022.

He was the first Welsh Secretary of State to ever lose his seat while in the role.

A friend of the former Welsh Secretary told Nation.Cymru that Mr Davies was currently in talks with Ms Jones about joining her staff in the Welsh Parliament.

‘Limelight’

They said: “David has been in discussions with Laura Anne Jones and it is likely that he will work for her at the Senedd. It’s not a done deal yet, though.

“He has worked all his life and needs to support his family. He made his first job application on the Sunday after losing his seat in the general election on the Thursday.

“He’s run some training work for organisations since, but would rather work in Wales than London.

“If he does go to work for Laura, he won’t be seeking the limelight or to outshine the boss.”

Ms Jones has been at the centre of a racism row in recent weeks after a screen grab of a text conversation surfaced in which she referred to Chinese people as “chinky spies”.

The South Wales East MS apologised for the “unacceptable” racist slur – but has not yet had the party whip withdrawn.

Investigation

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies, said he didn’t want to “tar and feather” her in public over the issue.

He removed Ms Jones from the shadow cabinet in May after it emerged she was being investigated by South Wales Police and the Senedd’s Standards Commissioner for allegedly falsifying expenses claims.

Officers were called in to investigate her after messages came to light that appeared to show she had instructed one of her staff to claim mileage expenses for journeys she had not taken.

Asked whether Mr Davies had any qualms working for Ms Jones when she was under investigation for alleged fraudulent expenses and making a racist comment, the friend said: “So far as he’s concerned, she hasn’t been found guilty of anything.

“He’s looking at the opportunity to do some work in a field where he obviously has expertise.”

Laura Anne Jones was invited to comment but did not respond.

