Former Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster partly ‘responsible’ for Wrexham baby boom

Former Wrexham AFC goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed that he feels partly responsible for Wrexham’s baby boom which occurred 9 months after the club was promoted.

The retired goalkeeper has starred in a hilarious new add for VistaPrint and Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort.

He explains how the birthrate in Wrexham jumped by 24% in January – according to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Foster says he feels “kind of” responsible – after all, his save against Notts County helped secure the team’s promotion to League Two.

Promotion

The video shows the jubilant scenes that took place in Wrexham last year when fans invaded the pitch to celebrate promotion to the Football League following 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Back of shirt sponsor VistaPrint has partnered with Foster to remind all the Wrexham-loving parents of all of the personalised products they have to offer.

Foster said: “I’m partnering with VistaPrint to remind everyone that they sell amazing things for new parents – from custom baby announcements and banners to blankets, wall calendars and more.

“So to all you Wrexham parents congratulations! Here’s hoping for more babies next January. Welcome to the world fellow Bens!”

Journey

Kate Armstrong, VP, of Global Brand & Creative at VistaPrint said: “Sports really have a way of bringing people together.

“Wrexham Baby Boom captures the beginning of a life-changing journey, but reminds viewers just how important it is to cherish the moments and milestones along the way, too.”

