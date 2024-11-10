Foster carers call for more positive representation of social workers

Foster carers are calling for better representation of social workers to combat negative stereotypes linked with the profession.

A new survey commissioned by Foster Wales found that nearly a third of foster carers said their view of social workers was formed by the media, with 27% of social workers believing potential carers fear being judged and this is a barrier stopping people coming forward to be foster carers.

One anonymous social worker said in their response to Foster Wales’ survey: “Some people still believe social workers are only there to remove children from families and that they are paid extra to do so.”

This is at odds with the experience of Wales’ foster carers, with 90% of foster carer respondents said their social worker had either gone “above and beyond” in their role or helped them overcome a challenge during their fostering journey.

Dedication

Ingrid, who has spent 36 years working as a social worker with 20 of those years spent in foster care based in Wrexham, said “all my life has been about supporting children and families.”

“Social workers, in theory, work between the hours of nine until five,” Ingrid said.

“However, it’s a sort of role where we care passionately about the people that we work with. As part of that you don’t necessarily clock off at five o’ clock.”

She added: “Foster carers can sometimes imagine that all of this responsibility will lie with them, and it doesn’t.”

Lisa and her wife, Kate, from Wrexham, have been fostering since 2021 when Ingrid completed their training.

“There’s a narrative that social workers are never here for you, but actually the support you get from supporting social workers is second to none,” Lisa said.

The night following their approval to be foster carers, Ingrid telephoned the couple to say that she had two siblings who needed somewhere to stay for the weekend. That weekend gradually increased and led to the two young people remaining in their family long term.

“I think that’s one of the most special things,” Lisa said. “Building a nice rapport with your supervising social worker, because then you’ve got a bond and just like having an extra friend.”

Lisa said she felt shy and struggled to have faith in her ability when she first began fostering, but since working with Ingrid her confidence has grown.

“Ingrid’s been absolutely amazing from the minute we met her,” Lisa said.

“I don’t think we could have done it without her. She’s guided us through, especially in the early years.”

Lisa’s confidence has increased to such a degree she decided to become a “foster buddy”, supporting new foster carers who may need additional support during their fostering journey.

“Since fostering and since being a part of Ingrid’s circle, she has really built my confidence by encouraging me and giving me support. She’s just the best.”

Campaign

In Wales, there are over 7,000 young people in care, so the need for more foster carers is increasingly pressing.

In January the national network of 22 Welsh local authority fostering teams, Foster Wales, launched a campaign to recruit an additional 800 foster families by 2026.

Alastair Cope, Head of Foster Wales, said: “The latest phase of our award-winning Bring Something To The Table campaign highlights the important role that the whole of Wales’ fostering community plays in supporting young people and how teamwork is the key ingredient in ensuring we can create positive outcomes for young people in care.

“The research we have conducted has been important in helping us better understand the challenges that social workers and support workers face when carrying out their vital roles – but also the amazing relationships that have flourished across Wales’ fostering community, to build a real support network for both foster carers and young people.

“Every day, foster carers across Wales use their skills, life experience and knowledge to offer life-changing support to young people – but it’s important to recognise and highlight that as local authority foster carers, they can always rely on an experienced and extensive network of support around them.

“So, we really do encourage people who are thinking about fostering to get in touch today.”

For more information about fostering, or to make an enquiry, visit: https://fosterwales.gov.wales/

