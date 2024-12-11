Four dogs in Pembrokeshire property found in poor conditions

A man has been sentenced after four dogs were found in a Pembroke Dock property which was full of rubbish and with faeces and urine on the floor.

A male chow type dog, a female bulldog type dog, another bulldog type dog and a male lurcher type dog were all found living in poor condition back in January 2024.

Two of the dogs were found in cages – with the chow type dog being described by the RSPCA rescuer as not alert, in a poor condition and with a matted coat that was contaminated with faeces. The other dog – the bulldog type dog – was a little lean and found with no water or bedding – however there was dry dog food.

Removal

Due to their conditions and the poor environment all four dogs were removed and taken for immediate treatment and care.

Kane Robert Jake Watson (d.o.b 12/03/2000) of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 27 November.

He admitted he caused unnecessary suffering to a male chow type dog and a female bulldog type dog, by failing to do an act namely to investigate and address the causes of their poor bodily condition and weight loss and caused further unnecessary suffering to the female bulldog type dog, by failing to provide the necessary veterinary care and attention for her skin condition.

Sentence

Watson also failed to ensure the needs of four dogs were met by failing to meet their needs in one or a combination of the need for a suitable environment, the need for a suitable diet including the provision of an adequate supply of fresh drinking water and the need for adequate care and supervision.

At the sentencing hearing he was handed a 32 weeks prison sentence which was suspended for two years and was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work. Watson was also disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years and was ordered to pay £750 costs.

In a witness statement RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben said he attended Wavell Crescent in Pembroke Dock on 24 January 2024 after the local dog warden asked to carry out a welfare check on four dogs that had been left unattended at the property.

He was advised that the tenant of the property had given permission to enter as they were not living at the location at the time.

Inspector Hogben said: “I entered the property and the smell of dog faeces, urine made me cough.

“As I walked towards the rear of the property I could see a bulldog and a lurcher type dog behind a stair gate, both seemed alert and active. I then walked to the rear of the property where I saw a chow type dog in a cage with food but no water, the chow was not alert and was laid on the bottom of the cage.

“The chow type dog was in poor condition with a matted coat that was contaminated with faeces and smelt disgusting. Next to the dog was a bulldog type dog in a cage that was a little lean, no water or bedding was present although there was dry dog food.

“I then made my way to the other two dogs seen – a bulldog type with cherry eye to the left eye. This dog was alert and active and overweight. There was also a lurcher type dog present which was alert and active with no obvious issues and in good condition.

“The environment that the dogs were living in was very poor and I felt the needs of the dogs were not being met, the environment was dirty, wet, household rubbish strewn around the location and dog faeces and urine on the floor.”

Suffering

Inspector Hogben was informed that the legal tenant of the property had given permission for the dogs to be removed as Watson had not been attending to the dogs that belonged to him.

Following a veterinary examination the male chow type dog and a female bulldog type dog were said to be in a suffering state and the other two dogs were likely to suffer if they were returned to the property.

The male chow type dog was immediately clipped and bathed to try address his matted coat – however his health deteriorated and the vet decided to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

All the dogs were taken into possession by the police and the other dogs were rehomed.

