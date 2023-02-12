Four in 10 Scots think Nicola Sturgeon should stand down, poll finds
More than four in 10 voters in Scotland think First Minister Nicola Sturgeon should resign immediately, according to a new poll carried out amid controversy over gender recognition reforms.
The Panelbase survey for the Sunday Times found that 42% of respondents thought she should stand down now, while 45% said she should remain as First Minister at until at least the next Holyrood election, and 13% didn’t know.
The poll also found that the majority of those who expressed a view had safety concerns around the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which was passed by MSPs in December and blocked by the UK Government.
The reforms would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.
The Bill would also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they can be granted the document.
Of those who expressed a view, more than three-quarters (76%) said they think the Scottish Government’s plans to change the law on gender recognition would pose a safety risk in women-only spaces, such as changing rooms, hospital wards and prisons.
Just under a quarter (24%) disagreed.
Section 35
Ms Sturgeon has said she intends to challenge the UK Government’s use of Section 35 to block the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law.
The survey, among 1,415 voters in Scotland, was carried out in the past week as the Scottish Prison Service published its review on the management of transgender prisoners in the wake of the Isla Bryson case.
Transgender prisoner Bryson, who was convicted last month of raping two women while known as Adam Graham, was initially housed in an all-female prison before being moved to the male estate.
The poll also found that 15% of those who voted SNP at the last Westminster election said they wanted Ms Sturgeon to resign, as did almost one in five (19%) people who backed independence in the referendum in 2014.
Just over three-quarters (76%) of SNP voters and 72% of Yes voters said they wanted her to remain.
The poll found that finance secretary Kate Forbes, who is on maternity leave, was the most popular choice to succeed Ms Sturgeon, with 7% of respondents backing her.
I’m a huge support of diversity but genuinely don’t understand why governments become so heavily involved in gender issues. People should be allowed to be who they want to be. The tiny percentage of people with gender related concerns should be treated with dignity. However, gender related debates have damaged the Scottish Government and in the past damaged Yes Cymru.
Governments and Yes Cymru should devote their time to big picture issues and let matters of diversity evolve naturally – stop forcing the issue!
Agree. Same with the environment. I haven’t met anyone who wants to trash our world, but….has put back Indy by a generation
Agree, most people are as you say, fine with people doing or being what they want to be or do.. What they aren’t fine with is the expectation that we must also think and feel as they do. And if you view the world in a more Historical way you are some how Anti them. When you aren’t at all. It’s not that you can’t do what you want to do, or be what you want to be…you can’t force people to “Think” and “Feel” the way you do. This is what I think they can’t understand. Actions, Thoughts, and… Read more »
40% of Scots are unionists?
Without context, I would ignore a times survey. The right wing are desperate now. Even if credible, it means a majority didn’t believe the English media’s lies on the whole subject they are trying hard to be offended by.
I hate to say it but we all know that the strength and weakness of the group wanting independence is that it reaches out to people across political divide. In this immediate term it’s a weakness largely, not wholly, because right-wing media are creating a storm, more right aligned supporters of independence are picking up on it and that one group is now at odds with each other. Nicola Sturgeon wins if can get people to see that something voted for in Scotland is being threatened by a Westminster very few in England voted for let alone backed by Scottish… Read more »
They are only second to us in self destruction. Whereas the Irish had a bit of Pride and common sense, and fought to free their nation and people. Us and The Scots revel in our abuse and Misery. It’s truly pathetic at times.