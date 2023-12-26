Four-month project secures long-term future of historic aqueduct

The future of 225-year-old stone aqueduct which carries the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal and towpath over the Nant Onneu, has been secured following the completion of a four month project.

Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, has completed repairs on aqueduct 7 at Llangattock to repair the structure’s masonry and foundations which have been damaged by centuries of water erosion.

The Trust needed to raise £400,000 to fund the work which, whilst safeguarding the aqueduct and the canal, also included working with Natural Resources Wales to make ecological improvements to the riverbed of the Nant Onneu, a tributary to the River Usk.

Brown trout

This will help prevent future erosion and benefit fish such as European eels and brown trout, which migrate up the river each spring to spawn.

Over time, the abrasive force of the river water on the canal aqueduct had also reprofiled the riverbed, causing it to drop and making it difficult for fish to migrate.

To resolve the issue, the Trust and its partners installed boulders to slow future erosion and to create stepped pools to make it easier for fish to travel on their migratory journey upstream.

Beautiful

Paul Kelly, from Glandŵr Cymru, said: “The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is one of the most beautiful and peaceful waterways on our network. It is here for people to use and enjoy, for nature, and it plays an important role with tourists coming to the canal and supporting the local economy.

“The aqueduct is a wonderful example of the legacy left by our industrial forefathers. The work we’ve been able to do on the aqueduct will ensure this crucial link in the 35-mile canal is kept safe today and here for generations to come.

“In addition to securing the future of the canal we’ve made improvements that will help fish migrate up the Nant Onneu improving nature and biodiversity. We’d like to thank colleagues at Natural Resources Wales who have worked with us on these improvements and the support of local people who helped with access to the remote site.”

To discover more about the charity’s work, including how to volunteer and donate, visit canalrivertrust.org.uk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

