Four Natural Flood Management schemes announced

Four nature-based flood management projects have been announced after securing £676,728 from a new Welsh Government scheme.

Last week, the government announced details of a £4.6m programme to reduce flood risk using nature-based solutions.

The two-year Natural Flood Management Accelerator Programme aims to deliver nature-based flood management solutions in flood risk areas, and follows the work already carried out under the previous programme between 2020-23.

Powys County Council

Powys County Council have announced that the funding will be used across four different schemes throughout the county.

The Upper Teme Natural Flood Management 2 scheme will benefit from £200,000 of the funding.

This scheme is being progressed by the Severn Rivers Trust (SRT) and is a continuation of the work achieved under the 2020-23 Natural Flood Management (NFM) programme.

Working with landowners, this utilises a large range of NFM including leaky woody dams, the creation of scrapes, bunds and ponds, the planting of cross-slope hedges and trees and introduction of riparian woodland.

These will help reduce flood risk in the catchment, with a primary focus on Knighton.

The SiOL (Solving Intractable Land-use issues) project will receive £191,728 and will be led by the Wye and Usk Foundation (WUF).

The project is split into two packages. The Onnau Fach (Llangattock) package will see the WUF working with the local Community Flood Group to look at installation of various NFM measures, such as leaky woody dams, leaky boundary walls, ponds, cross-slope hedgerows and woodland planting.

The Upper Usk package will involve the WUF working with landowners in the Nant Bran and Ysgir tributaries to undertake a study exercise which will influence what NFM interventions could be introduced in the future, along with informing landowners what Sustainable Farming Scheme options they could apply for.

The Catchment Scale Leaky Woody Dam Scheme will receive £85,000 and will be delivered by Tirweddau Cymru Landscapes Wales.

This scheme will work with landowners to trial low-risk, low-cost leaky wooden structure interventions at various sites in Powys, subject to community agreement. The aim is to boost skills and awareness around NFM installation for the communities in those areas.

The Nant Abel and Afon Cain NFM scheme will received £200,000 of funding. This scheme is also being progressed by the SRT and is an extension to work completed under the Sustainable Management Scheme.

A wide range of measures are planned to include leaky barriers, tree planting, hedgerows and wetland. The focus is on benefiting communities like Llanfyllin and Llanfechain.

Environmental enhancements

Welcoming the news of the grant allocation, Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “We are all aware of the devastating effects of flooding, and are looking forward to working collaboratively with partners and communities to find practical, sustainable, nature-based solutions to reduce the flood risk across Powys.

“The Natural Flood Management work, whilst providing benefit in flood risk management terms, also supports wider environmental enhancements through the introduction of new and improved wildlife habitats and more sustainable land management practices in our rural areas.”

