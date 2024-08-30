Four school closures ‘undermining’ Welsh speaking communities say campaign group

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Four Ceredigion schools could be at threat of closure if recommendations before the county council’s Cabinet meeting of September 3 are backed.

Cabinet members are recommended to back the start of statutory consultations for proposals to discontinue north county schools Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa, Borth, Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, Ysgol Llangwyryfon, near Aberystwyth, and Ponterwyd’s Ysgol Syr John Rhys.

All four have similar recommendations, to approve a proposal to commence the statutory consultation process to cease to maintain the provision at [the relevant school] with effect from August 31 of next year.

The changes in the fortunes of the four schools are detailed in individual reports for Cabinet members.

Closures

Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa has seen numbers decline from 42 in 2020, to 29 in 2024, with a forecast 22 pupils in 2019; the school having 44 surplus places (59 percent surplus), and the cost per pupil amounting to £7,640 against a Ceredigion average of £4,635.

It also lists are predicted school budget deficit for 2025 of £3,368.

Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn numbers in the report are: 30 (2020), 19 (2024), 19 (2029), with a 46 per cent surplus of 17, and a per pupil cost of £6,978, with a deficit of £27,488.

Ysgol Llangwyryfon: 46 (2020), 30 (2024), 22 (2029), with a 45 per cent surplus of 25, and a per pupil cost of £6,321, with a deficit of £23,916.

Ysgol Syr John Rhys: 25 (2020), 22 (2024), 19 (2029), with a 46 per cent surplus of 18, and a per pupil cost of £7,949.

The report says that Ysgol Syr John Rhys also has maintenance backlog costs of £77,500.

In the individual reports it is suggested Craig Yr Wylfa pupils could be moved to nearby Ysgol Talybont or the schools acting as one school on two sites; Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn and Ysgol Llangwyryfon either forming a partnership with Ysgol Llanilar, or all pupils could transfering to Llanilar; pupils from Ysgol John Rhys pupils transferring to another nearby school, or a federation formed.

Ahead of the discussion on the future of the schools, a report for Cabinet on each school says: “Subject to Cabinet approval, it is therefore intended to proceed to statutory consultation.”

It adds: “If no alternative is suggested, the proposal paper will be presented to the Learning Communities Overview and Scrutiny Community for information before undertaking a Statutory Consultation. Cabinet should be satisfied that implementation would be the most appropriate response to address the key challenges identified as the reason for proposing discontinuance of the school.”

Following consultations, the final decision to close any school would be undertaken by full council.

“Emptying”

Welsh language campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith has said that if the Cabinet votes for such a consultation, they would immediately submit a complaint to the Minister for Education, saying that the council is not fulfilling its educational duties and is going against the School Organisation Code.

On behalf of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith Education Group, Ffred Ffransis said: “Not only are Ceredigion Council intent on undermining a number of Welsh-speaking communities and emptying them of younger families, but the whole process is also completely contrary to the presumption in favour of maintaining rural schools which is an essential part of the 2018 edition of the Schools Organisation Code.

“Ceredigion have looked at these schools in the context of trying to make immediate savings to their budget, and have therefore adopted a practical presumption against maintaining the schools, which are being asked to justify their existence despite their academic success.

“Furthermore, the Government Code insists that all other options must be considered while proposals are still at a formative stage – that is before a proposal is made.

“Yet the officials are proposing going to a statutory consultation on their established option and invite comments on other options during statutory consultation. If the Minister allowed Ceredigion to get away with this blatant disregard of the principle of presumption in favour of rural schools, then the whole government policy would be discredited.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

