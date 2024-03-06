Four Welsh locations feature in ‘Most Beautiful Villages in the UK’ list

Four Welsh villages feature in a coveted top twenty list of the ‘most beautiful’ villages in the UK.

The list was compiled by Big 7 Travel, who asked some of the nation’s best photographers to vote for the villages they consider to be the most beautiful across the UK, with final results ranging from the breathtaking coastal vistas of Ullapool to the quaint, colourful streets of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

“Fairytale air”

A spokesperson from Big 7 Travel said: “From picturesque coastal fishing ports to historic rural settlements, the United Kingdom is bursting with beautiful villages to explore. These villages embody chocolate-box charm, make the most of their dramatic surroundings, or have a fairytale air steeped in local folklore.

“They’re slices of pretty heaven that are perfect for hunkering down for the night, or the weekend, enjoying the misty mornings and windy walks through rolling hills. From climbing the steep cobblestone streets of timeless Culross in Scotland to soaking up the Cornish sun in Portloe, here are the best most beautiful villages in the UK.”

Welsh features

14. Betws y Coed, Eryri, Wales

According to Big 7 Travel: “This Eryri village is as pretty as can be, with its huddle of dark stone and slate houses and gentle river flanked by lush greenery.

“Being the gateway to the grandeur of Eryri, there is natural beauty aplenty. Llyn Elsi, Swallow Falls, and Fairy Glen are straight out of a fairytale, or you can venture to Cadair Idris for an exhilarating mountain hike.

“Give your walking boots a break and spend time exploring the village, too – the Conwy Valley Railway Museum showcases old-fashioned steam trains, or you can hop from one cosy pub to another.”

13. Beddgelert, Eryri, Wales

Big 7 Travel say: “Nestled in the foothills of yr Wyddfa, this village is as scenic as you can get. The dramatic scenery stretches up to the mountaintop, which you can take in from the village’s stone bridge.

“The village itself is a pretty smattering of grey-stone cottages, cosy pubs, and craft shops. While there isn’t much to do in Beddgelert, it’s a gorgeous base for exploring the region or taking time to slow down.

“The beaches of Porthmadog are an easy drive away, and you can hop on the iconic steam train at Beddgelert’s railway station. The surrounding natural beauty is the main draw here – walking and cycling trails splinter off from the village in all directions.”

10. Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, Wales

According to the travel company: “When you pay a visit to lovely Laugharne, it’s not hard to see why Dylan Thomas loved it so much. He once described it as a “timeless, mild, beguiling island of a town”.

“You can even stop by his house, the Dylan Thomas Boathouse, overlooking the calm estuary. And one of the best walks in the area is the Dylan’s Birthday Walk: a 3-mile trail along the Wales Coastal Path.

“The Welsh poet wrote ‘Poem in October’ about this beautiful trail, feeling pensive on his 30th birthday. Laugharne Castle is another must-see. It’s particularly beautiful at sundown.”

9. Solva, Pembrokeshire, Wales

They say: “Sitting pretty on the dramatic Pembrokeshire Coast, Solva is postcard-perfect. The brightly painted cottages and sweeping landscape make this timeless village one of the most beautiful villages in the UK.

“Solva is full of cosy pubs, delis, craft stores, galleries, and more, so you’re not short of things to do. However, scaling the Gribin is arguably the best thing to do here – where you can soak up views across the green hills and St Brides Bay.

“High tide sees colourful boats bob along the sea, with a narrow stretch of golden beach: the perfect place to watch the sun go down with a takeaway seafood platter.”

The top twenty

Ullapool, Ross and Cromarty, Scotland Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland Port Isaac, Cornwall, England Culross, Fife, Scotland Cushendun, County Antrim, Northern Ireland Dent, Cumbria, England St. Abbs, Scottish Borders, Scotland Cartmel, Cumbria, England Solva, Pembrokeshire, Wales Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, Wales Crail, Fife, Scotland Portloe, Cornwall, England Beddgelert, Eryri, Wales Betws-y-Coed, Eryri, Wales Alnmouth, Northumberland, England Alfriston, East Sussex, England Lower Slaughter, the Cotswolds, England Sonning, Berkshire, England South Pool, Devon, England Turville, Buckinghamshire, England

