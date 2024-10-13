Four Welsh railway stations battle it out in World Cup

Four Welsh railway stations are set to compete in the World Cup of Stations 2024, a competition that celebrates the importance of rail and its role in supporting communities, businesses and the economy.

With 48 stations vying for the title, this year’s focus is on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.

This competition, hosted by Rail Delivery Group, will take place from 14 to 18 October, with the winner being announced on 22 October.

Welsh entries

Four stations feature in the Wales heat where you can vote for Cardiff Central, Borth, Abergavenny or Llandudno stations when voting opens on Wednesday 16 October at 8am and finishes at midnight.

This year’s competition will showcase the best stations in the country which have amazing local businesses either in their station or the surrounding area of Wales and do a fantastic job supporting the communities they serve.

You can vote for Cardiff Central, Borth, Abergavenny and Llandudno stations in the Wales category:

Handlebar Barista, a mobile coffee business based in Cardiff, started by cycling coffee around the city, with Central Station becoming a favorite location.

This success led to the transformation of an old ticket booth at Taffs Well Station into a serving hatch. Currently, a Coffee Tuk-Tuks is stationed at the South Entrance of Cardiff Central, serving commuters each morning.

Borth Station Museum is a fascinating heritage project, born out of the main Station office. It is both a visual delight and a treasure trove of local railway and community history.

Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, this Museum has put the heart back into a beautiful old station. Evoking a deep nostalgia for the joys of train travel and holidays by the sea, the Museum attracts thousands of visitors each year – many of them arriving by train.

Peak, located at Abergavenny Platform 2, is an arts organisation situated in the Black Mountains that provides space, and resources for young people, artists, curators, and communities to create, experiment, collaborate and host talks, events, and community groups.

Mostyn Art gallery is a centre for contemporary arts in Llandudno, just a stone’s throw from the station. The gallery hosts a year-round programme of exhibitions, events, films, workshops, festivals and performances.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Rail Delivery Group, said: “Local businesses in stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities they serve, and we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales.

“All of the stations nominated are making a positive impact on their local community, and the variety of businesses at stations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, as well as the importance placed on supporting local businesses.”

Martin McTague, National Chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Railway stations up and down the country are home to a huge range of small firms, serving their local community, regular commuters and day trippers on a daily basis.

“These businesses contribute such a lot to our local economies and are a great source of employment. Not only do railway stations house an array of businesses, they are vital for providing visitors with easy access to local high streets, upping footfall and fostering trade.

“This competition is a great way to shine a light on the excellent and varied small firms based in and around transport hubs across the UK, showcasing the products and services they have to offer.”

Community

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “The community rail movement is constantly striving to promote, enhance and transform stations for the benefit of local communities, including using half of Britain’s stations as sites for volunteering, providing spaces for community initiatives, running locally-led arts and nature projects, or improving sustainable travel confidence and connections.

“A valuable part of this involves working with local businesses, and supporting and developing social enterprises, to stimulate access to opportunity, inclusive economic development and regeneration.

“We see the huge difference this makes to individuals, such as through work placements, skills development and social connectedness, and the boost it brings for local economies. We’re really pleased to be holding up these examples through this year’s World Cup of Stations.”

World Cup of Stations

Last year’s competition saw over 72,000 votes cast across 12 heats, with Wemyss Bay in Scotland taking the crown. This year, stations from all over the UK will compete, showcasing the best local businesses that make our train stations more than just places to catch a train.

The World Cup of Stations 2024 is a celebration of the essential role that train stations play in supporting local economies. A recent report commissioned by Rail Delivery Group found that rail travel contributes in the region of £42bn annually to local high street around departure stations, with £9bn specifically benefiting independent businesses.

Train passengers in Wales are making a difference by spending on average £33in towns and cities from which they depart and £8 per journey on independent businesses. With 70% of people agreeing that having a train station helps their local economy thrive, the competition is a great way to highlight the importance of these local hubs.

Join the fun and vote for your favourite station at raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations.

The competition will unfold in a series of online public votes, with three semi-finals on 17 October and a final on 18 October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

