Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

France name three Test debutants to face Wales in Cardiff clash

08 Mar 2024 1 minute read
France head coach Fabien Galthie.

Three players will make their Test debuts when France face Six Nations opponents Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

France head coach Fabien Galthie has called up full-back Leo Barre, centre Nicolas Depoortere and lock Emmanuel Meafou for the Principality Stadium clash.

Barre takes over from Thomas Ramos, who moves to fly-half instead of an injured Matthieu Jalibert, with Depoortere replacing a suspended Jonathan Danty and Meafou preferred to Posolo Tuilagi.

Injury

Elsewhere, captain and number eight Gregory Alldritt returns after injury, with other changes following a 13-13 draw with Italy seeing starts for wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, hooker Julian Marchand and lock Thibaud Flament.

France have won their last four Six Nations games against Wales, but they are seeking only a second victory of this season’s tournament.

Team: L Barre; D Penaud, G Fickou, N Depoortere, L Bielle-Biarrey; T Ramos, N Le Garrec; C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, T Flament, E Meafou, F Cros, C Ollivon, G Aldritt (capt).

Replacements: P Mauvaka, S Taofifenua, G Colombe, R Taofifenua, A Roumat, P Boudehent, M Lucu, Y Moefana.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.