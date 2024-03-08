France name three Test debutants to face Wales in Cardiff clash

Three players will make their Test debuts when France face Six Nations opponents Wales in Cardiff on Sunday.

France head coach Fabien Galthie has called up full-back Leo Barre, centre Nicolas Depoortere and lock Emmanuel Meafou for the Principality Stadium clash.

Barre takes over from Thomas Ramos, who moves to fly-half instead of an injured Matthieu Jalibert, with Depoortere replacing a suspended Jonathan Danty and Meafou preferred to Posolo Tuilagi.

Injury

Elsewhere, captain and number eight Gregory Alldritt returns after injury, with other changes following a 13-13 draw with Italy seeing starts for wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, hooker Julian Marchand and lock Thibaud Flament.

France have won their last four Six Nations games against Wales, but they are seeking only a second victory of this season’s tournament.

Team: L Barre; D Penaud, G Fickou, N Depoortere, L Bielle-Biarrey; T Ramos, N Le Garrec; C Baille, J Marchand, U Atonio, T Flament, E Meafou, F Cros, C Ollivon, G Aldritt (capt).

Replacements: P Mauvaka, S Taofifenua, G Colombe, R Taofifenua, A Roumat, P Boudehent, M Lucu, Y Moefana.

