‘Frankly ludicrous’: Welsh Conservatives slate 20mph speed limit plans
The Welsh Conservatives have described plans to introduce 20 mile per hour speed limits in built up areas across Wales as “frankly ludicrous” ahead of a Senedd vote later today.
The Restricted Roads Order, if passed, would make Wales the first nation in the world to adopt a 20mph default speed limit on residential streets.
“The Welsh Conservatives are not against introducing 20mph speed limits outside schools, playgrounds, places of worship and high streets, but a blanket roll-out is quite frankly ludicrous,” Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Ashgar MS, said.
“It’s extraordinary that that the Labour Government has admitted this will have a negative cost of £4.54bn to the Welsh economy – is this appropriate at a time when the Labour Government should be focused on tackling the big issues at hand such as the cost-of-living? I don’t think it is, and I am sure residents across the country will be thinking the exact same.
“This is yet another diktat imposed by Labour from Cardiff Bay.
“Speed limits like this should be decided by councils in their local areas, not top-down by Labour ministers.
“Let’s give local people the power over their communities, the very people who know their roads best.”
Campaigners
Last week travel campaigners urged the Senedd to back the plans, highlighting research which shows that pedestrians are 40 per cent less likely to die when hit by a car travelling at 20mph compared with one travelling at 30mph.
A survey conducted by the Welsh Government last November also found that 80 per cent of participants supported the plans, in particular parents or those with children in the household.
Backing the new speed limit, Stephen Edwards, Chief Executive of the campaign group Living Streets, described the plans as “life-changing legislation”.
“When the speed limit is reduced from 30mph to 20mph there is typically an average decline in casualties of at least 20%,” he said.
“There are also benefits in terms of reduced noise and safer and more cohesive communities that are more pleasant to live in. People are also likely to be encouraged to walk or cycle more, which is good for their health and pollution levels.
“It’s simple: slower speeds save lives – and I urge Members of the Senedd to support the 20mph in the vote.”
Once again, because they are a party without policy, direction, intelligence or foresight and because their only tactic appears to be one of playing a contrarian voice in the wind, the Welsh Tories have decided to suggest that what they should do is come out against ensuring safety in residential areas (and this will also lower emissions, slower cars burn less fuel)… I would not be at all surprised if the day comes when the English Tories are convincing Brexiteers that the only way to get Brexit done will be by sawing off their own right hands, whilst the Welsh… Read more »
The English tories trying to deflect the cost of living crisis caused by their party in England onto English Labour in Cardiff Bay.
FFS. Whatever next. Nanny state…
Whenever I see or hear someone who isn’t a millionaire or factory owner or politician mention the “nanny state” I see someone who has been degraded, mistreated, beaten and down and corrupted by a class of people that literally don’t know they exist and certainly wouldn’t give one single care for their lives communicating with the world… I see their pain. And when I see politicians using it I know they cannot be trusted and that they are mendacious cretins that need chasing into the sea. It’s not the nanny state to want to protect the areas where people live.… Read more »
À 20 mile an hour speed limit reduces fuel use, good with prices they way they are. Reduce accidents which can only be good. Reduce, noxious emissions, noise and dirt making everyday life cleaner, quieter and better for us, think of all those asthma sufferers. It may have the byproduct of reducing traffic jams which would be good for the economy and for the mental health of drivers. What is there not to like
“It may have the byproduct of reducing traffic jams”
This is going to be key. If we’re all continously moving at 20 rather than stopping and starting at higher speeds, then we’ll see a massive improvement in jams.
The Welsh government are obsessed by speed. A brand new section of the Heads of the Valleys road set to 50mph (why bother spending all the money to build it?) a new section being built at a cost of millions is likely to be also 50mph, it was 60mph before. Now we’ll all be forced to drive around in 3rd gear. Around schools and play areas yes, on roads generally no
I wonder what Health Minister Eluned Morgan thinks about it…after her record breaking 5 speeding incidents and driving ban ?
20mph feels very slow and knock-on effect for economy is worrying. It’s also true that we desperately need measures (successful measures – ones which other nations then want to copy) to fight back against climate crisis. Regarding accidents, how many mortalities are caused by people going over 30mph and not being caught? If this new law just means that people cheat by 10mph and go 30 instead of 40, then it’s surely a good thing? But yeah, will be interesting to see how this one goes, and a reminder to us all of the importance of giving feedback to surveys… Read more »
There’s a fair amount of 20 zones around Edinburgh. What I’ve noticed is that few people bother with it, which kind of disproves the “reduce accidents” reasoning, because people who drive like twats are going to drive like twats no matter the speed limit – when there’s someone doing 20, they invariably have a queue of tailgaters behind them. A plus of the 20 limit is that it allows old folk much more time to cross the road. I don’t mind it, but I do think that it should be 20/30, with 20 at the same times as the bus… Read more »