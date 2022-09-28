Free healthcare for Ukrainians in Wales to continue

Free healthcare in Wales for Ukrainian residents and their family members will contine, the Welsh Government has said.

“On 31 March, we amended the National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) Regulations 1989 to ensure all Ukrainian residents who are lawfully in the UK have access to free healthcare in Wales on the same basis as the residents of Wales,” Eluned Morgan MS, Minister for Health and Social Services said.

“The exemption from NHS charges also applies to their spouse, civil partner and children who are also lawfully in the UK and, in certain circumstances, authorised companions (and their children) who accompany people from Ukraine who are medically evacuated to the UK for treatment.

“The regulations which gave effect to those amendments provided for a review of the exemption to be carried out by the Welsh Ministers by 1 October.

“The offer of free healthcare in Wales to Ukrainian residents displaced by the ongoing conflict is an essential component of the broader support package provided by the UK and Welsh governments.

“Having considered and reviewed the exemption, I am of the view that, on the basis of the continuing need to support displaced Ukrainian nationals, including their family members and authorised companions (and their children) who accompany people from Ukraine for medical treatment, the exemption should remain in place.

“I do not intend to carry out any further review of the exemption provided for in the regulations before the end of the conflict, unless the Welsh Government becomes aware of a significant change in circumstance, which would require such a review.”

