Free Waterfall Country Park and Ride Service returns this summer

Neath Port Talbot Council and Brecon Beacons National Park Authority have confirmed the return of the free Waterfall Country Park and Ride Service this summer.

Starting at Lancaster Close Car Park in Glynneath, the service will run on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holiday Monday from Saturday 23rd July to Sunday 4th September 2022.

Originally introduced in 2021, the Park and Ride pilot project has been extended for a further two years with the aim of easing intense visitor parking pressures in nearby Pontneddfechan, one of the main starting points for walks in Waterfall Country.

It will also improve the experience for visitors by avoiding the need for them to drive down crowded lanes and searching for space in very busy car parks.

Visitors will be able to catch the service from the Lancaster Close Car Park and designated bus stops between Glynneath and the Village Hall in Pontneddfechan.

Second service

In response to visitor feedback, this year will also see the introduction of a second bus service operating between Glynneath and Gwaun Hepste Car Park which is located within the National Park and is the starting point for the popular Four Falls Trail.

Cllr Steve Hunt, Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “We are pleased to be able to extend the Waterfall Country Park and Ride pilot for an additional two years and to expand the service up to Gwaun Hepste Car Park.

“We would urge visitors to make use of this free and convenient service and to be mindful of the impact that high levels of visitor traffic can have on local residents within Waterfall Country.”

Catherine Mealing-Jones, Chief Executive of the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, added: “A range of ongoing measures have been implemented by our partners and ourselves to ease visitor pressures across Waterfall Country and the impact on local communities. Last year’s Park and Ride Service was a success and we are asking visitors to be mindful again this summer and utilise the service where possible, to assist our local communities.”

The Park and Ride service is intended to supplement existing on-street and formal parking arrangements and encourage visitors to park responsibly.

Further details on the Park and Ride service can be found here……

