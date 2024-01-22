Free Welsh language activities for young people and families over half term

A programme of free Welsh language events and activities for children, young people and families will be available across Swansea this half term thanks to Menter Iaith Abertawe and support from Swansea Council’s COAST fund

There is something for everyone over the course of the week, with sessions available for all ages from the nursery to the sixth form.

This programme is part of Menter Iaith Abertawe’s wider work to provide Welsh language cultural opportunities of the highest standard across the city and ensuring that there are regular opportunities for all in the area to use and enjoy the Welsh language.

Sessions

Between Monday 12 and Wednesday 15 February, Menter Iaith Abertawe’s Welsh language playschemes will return – this time at Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr in Gowerton.

These sessions will run daily from 10:00-12:00, and include arts and crafts, sports, circus skills, and much more. The sessions are child-led, meaning attendees can choose the activities they enjoy the most. The sessions are for children aged eight years and over, but younger children are also welcome to attend with an adult.

Following the success of a similar session during the summer holidays, Thursday 15 February will see a songwriting workshop with musician Delyth McLean.

This 3-hour session will start at 11:00 in the Tŷ Tawe centre on Christina Street, and attendees will learn song writing skills and techniques before creating a brand-new original song together before the end of the session. This session is suitable for ages 11-18.

On Friday 16 February, Welsh-language Children’s Laureate Nia Morais will also visit Tŷ Tawe for a poetry workshop.

Starting at 11:00, this day will introduce the young people attending to Welsh language poetry in an exciting and energetic way through workshops, performances, and various activities. This session is suitable for school years 10-13.

Concluding the week of activities on Saturday 17 February will be a pair of art workshops at Tŷ Tawe with the artist Rhys Padarn.

These step-by-step doodling workshops will teach attendees how to create a special design in the iconic Orielodl style. There are two sessions available – one at 11:00 for years 3-6, and the second at 13:00 for years 7-9.

On Saturday 10 February, there will also be two shows full of dancing and singing with Siani Sionc at Tŷ Tawe – these sessions are already full. There are limited places available to book for all other events through menterabertawe.org/archebu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

