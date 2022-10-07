Freeze money going to Welsh Government, Liz Truss’s top economic adviser said

Liz Truss’s top economic adviser said that the UK Government should freeze grants going to the Welsh Government to save money.

Matthew Sinclair, formerly of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, wrote that one way to slim down the state was to give a real terms pay cut to the devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The devolved nations currently get their population share of money spent in England, but Matthew Sinclair said he wanted to see any increase with inflation come to an end in his book How to Cut Public Spending (and Still Win an Election).

A copy of the book seen by the Telegraph included additional moves such as halving the number of free bus passes for the elderly, cutting non-front-line staff in schools, and reducing money spent on the NHS by 10 per cent.

“Freezing the current grants to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for one year offers a substantial saving, and also means that no services are necessarily subject to cuts,” he wrote.

“Instead budgets received will have to be handled more carefully, with any unnecessary spending eradicated.

“Considering the differing levels of spending autonomy enjoyed by the devolved assemblies, a general freeze will allow each nation to make its own decision over what is priority and what is not.”

Matthew Sinclair became Chief Economic Adviser to No 10 last month. He was previously at the Taxpayers’ Alliance for almost seven years, leaving as Chief Executive in 2013.

