Freeze money going to Welsh Government, Liz Truss’s top economic adviser said
Liz Truss’s top economic adviser said that the UK Government should freeze grants going to the Welsh Government to save money.
Matthew Sinclair, formerly of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, wrote that one way to slim down the state was to give a real terms pay cut to the devolved governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The devolved nations currently get their population share of money spent in England, but Matthew Sinclair said he wanted to see any increase with inflation come to an end in his book How to Cut Public Spending (and Still Win an Election).
A copy of the book seen by the Telegraph included additional moves such as halving the number of free bus passes for the elderly, cutting non-front-line staff in schools, and reducing money spent on the NHS by 10 per cent.
“Freezing the current grants to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for one year offers a substantial saving, and also means that no services are necessarily subject to cuts,” he wrote.
“Instead budgets received will have to be handled more carefully, with any unnecessary spending eradicated.
“Considering the differing levels of spending autonomy enjoyed by the devolved assemblies, a general freeze will allow each nation to make its own decision over what is priority and what is not.”
Matthew Sinclair became Chief Economic Adviser to No 10 last month. He was previously at the Taxpayers’ Alliance for almost seven years, leaving as Chief Executive in 2013.
P.S. If Westminster decides to bypass the Parliaments and democratically elected governments of Wales and Scotland, this must bring down the final curtain on the Union for which Truss and her party will be solely responsible. These governments must then begin to liaise directly with the outside world on behalf of the nations they represent.
Neoliberal doctrine, the state must not spend. England is headed there, do we want to go there with them ? To those who still think we are better off as part of the UK, answers please.
Why am I not surprised that Liz Truss’ Chief Economic advisor is from the Tax Avoidance Alliance 🙄 Also if the muppet wants to advise on public spending he should’ve become a financial advisor 😂😂
Crooked Conservative Matthew Sinclair talks about freezing grants to Wales, Scotland & Noerthen Ireland, and say that Instead budgets received will have to be handled more carefully, with any unnecessary spending eradicated, to quote his very words. Oh really. Is this the same Conservative party that wasted £37 billion on a failed Covid Track & Trace app. Who also lost billions more to furlough fraud and faulty PPE supplies to have the bloody arrogance to point fingers of waste towards the devolved nations, especially money spent on free bus passes for our elderly here in Wales. Fool! The free bus… Read more »
Arrogant prats like Sinclair create more Welsh separatists with each such move they make. Keep it comin’!